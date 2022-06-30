15 Entry-Level, Remote Jobs That Are Taking Off In 2022

It's not always easy to get your foot in the door of an industry you have little to no experience in.

It's an age-old debacle: How are you supposed to get experience if every job requires you to already have experience? That's where entry-level jobs come into play. They provide a way in for recent grads or those looking to transition to a new career.

"Entry-level jobs require two years or less of work, or have been specified by the company as entry level," Shanna Briggs, the PR and media manager at FlexJobs, told BuzzFeed by email.

But it's a task that's infinitely easier if you're looking at job titles that are hiring tons of entry-level workers.

FlexJobs, a job database of hand-screened flexible and remote jobs, analyzed tens of thousands of positions posted between January 1 and May 31, 2022. From there, they filtered out jobs requiring a ton of experience to see what entry-level job titles were listed the most frequently.

According to their data, these job titles — which are all remote — are doing tons of hiring in 2022:

1. Customer Service Representative

Just about every company out there needs a team of customer service reps . In this entry-level role, you'll offer customer support by answering questions by phone, chat, or email — in this case, from the comfort of home. And chances are you'll need little to no experience to get the gig — everything from waiting tables to working in a store can provide you with the experience needed to get the job. Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Staff Accountant

Chances are you'll need an accounting or finance degree to nab this job, but it's still an entry-level position. As a staff accountant , you'll be charged with reviewing financial statements and preparing reports that will help the higher ups make informed decisions about the future of the company. Andreypopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Administrative Assistant

A great way to get your foot in the door at your dream company is to start as an administrative assistant . This supportive, entry-level position is typically in charge of answering phones and distributing information to employees. It's a great way to get to know people and figure out where you fit in a company. Gradyreese / Getty Images

4. Recruiting Coordinator

Hiring awesome staff members is a full-time job (likely for several people). And as the recruiting coordinator , you'll play a key role in supporting those efforts. You'll meet with managers to determine staffing needs, then do what it takes to fill those empty positions. In this people-focused position, you'll have your finger on the pulse of the entire company (a great perk for an entry-level, work-from-home position). Insta_photos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Account Executive

As an account executive , you'll act as the liaison between your company and the client. It's a very customer-focused role that involves sales know-how and a knack for building relationships (even as you check in from home). D3sign / Getty Images

6. Call Center Representative

Answering calls (from the comfort of your couch) is a great way to get a little experience under your belt — especially if you have a natural knack for listening, troubleshooting, and providing stellar customer service. As a call center representative , you'll mainly be fielding incoming customer calls — although some positions include making outgoing calls as well. Inside Creative House / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Billing Specialist

A great way to make your mark on a company is as a billing specialist . In this high-demand, entry-level role, you'll be in charge of sending out invoices and making sure payments are made on time. It pays to be organized and good at working with people — especially if you want to move up in the company. Damircudic / Getty Images

8. Executive Assistant

If you can land a role as an executive assistant , you'll have direct access to the team of executives at your company (a great leg up if you're hoping to move to another department within the organization). To nail this entry-level gig, you'll need to be organized — chances are you'll be managing people's time, booking travel, and taking care of executive expenses. Kupicoo / Getty Images

9. Accounts Payable Specialist

As an accounts payable specialist , you'll see to a company's day-to-day financial transactions — from corporate credit card payments to vendor charges. This role is a great way to get in with the accounting and finance team and is a no-brainer for someone who's organized and good with numbers. Champpixs / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Marketing Coordinator

The tasks of a marketing coordinator can vary, but almost always revolve around a company's marketing plan. You might be charged with collecting data on a target demographic or reviewing market trends — but the true requirements for this job are to be communicative, easy to work with, and quick on your feet. Mapodile / Getty Images

11. Business Development Representative

If you're good with people but don't have a lot of experience, you might want to look into business development representative jobs. In this sales role, you'll be asked to bring in new clients through cold calling, emailing, social selling, and even networking. Being a people-person is key as this role is often the first point of contact for a potential customer. Drazen_ / Getty Images

12. Content Writer

The role of a content writer can vary greatly — you might be tasked with writing SEO-friendly blog posts or the copy for an ad. But the general idea is to make it easy for the general public to understand what your company is all about through the power of the written word (huzzah!). Peopleimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Financial Analyst

As a financial analyst , your job is to use financial data to guide a company's decision-making around spending money and turning a profit. You might review stock performance, put together reports, and review metrics to aid with financial planning. Martin-dm / Getty Images

14. Human Resources Coordinator

The health and happiness of a company's employees is largely dependent on the human resources team. As a human resources coordinator , you'll play a lead role in providing information to employees on health plans and acting as a liaison between the staff and the insurance provider. Violetastoimenova / Getty Images

15. Graphic Designer