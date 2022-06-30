ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia O'Brien Confirms She Once Dated Pete Davidson — And He Broke Up With Her Over Text

By Alex Gurley
 2 days ago

It turns out that those rumors about Pete Davidson dating Olivia O'Brien were actually true!

Momodu Mansaray / WireImage / Getty Images, RCF/Everett Collection

In case you're not as invested in the celebrity gossip world as me, Pete was reported to have dated the singer in late 2020 right before he connected with Phoebe Dynevor .

The rumor was shared on the celebrity blind item site DeuxMoi in early 2021 — but Pete and Olivia never confirmed anything.

Deux Moi

But when Olivia was recently asked about the relationship on the BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry podcast , she seemed completely shocked that anyone knew about it.

"Where did you hear that? How did you hear that?" Olivia asked, prompting the hosts to read the DeuxMoi submission out loud.

While Olivia still seemed pretty shook that anyone knew about their relationship, she didn't deny that the pair had been together.

"Yeah, Pete. I didn't think that anyone knew about that, I really didn't," Olivia said, adding, "Um yeah, we...Um, that's true. Nice guy."

Olivia explained that it all went down in October of 2020 but they "only hung out in person very few times" because Pete lived in New York.

Olivia noted that she really enjoyed the time she did spend with him as he was "hot," "funny" and a "really sweet guy."

She also revealed that Pete was the one to end things, breaking up with her over a text message.

"It was a long time ago...He texted me and was like 'I'm seeing someone else so I can't,'" she explained.

After recounting the situation, Olivia sounded like she was okay with it all — just genuinely surprised anyone knew what went down.

"I cannot believe you guys found that, that's really crazy, you're the first people to ever ask me about that and I really thought that no one knew about that," Olivia said, adding, "Breaking news. Oh god. Two years later."

Since their split, Pete has gone on to find love with Kim Kardashian , while Olivia is enjoying the single life.

You can hear all that Olivia had to say here .

