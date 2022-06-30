Olivia O'Brien Confirms She Once Dated Pete Davidson — And He Broke Up With Her Over Text

Related
Singer Olivia O’Brien reveals Pete Davidson broke up with her over text
Olivia O’Brien confirmed she dated Pete Davidson in 2020, but also divulged that the Saturday Night Live alum ended their relationship over text.During an episode of the BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry podcast, the 22-year-old singer confirmed speculation that she did briefly date Davidson, but he ended things through text in October 2020 when he began dating Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.Podcast host and Barstool Sports founder Portnoy surprised the “Josslyn” singer when he asked about her relationship with Davidson, after celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi first reported on the news.“Pete Davidson, what was going on...
Pete Davidson Denies Past Romance With Olivia O’Brien Following Dating Revelations
Olivia O’Brien recently made a shocking revelation about her past relationship. While she admitted to dating Pete Davidson in 2020, he denied the claims and deemed them untrue.
Olivia O’Brien Clarifies Comments About Pete Davidson Dating Rumors
Watch: Pete Davidson DENIES He Previously Dated Olivia O'Brien. Olivia O'Brien is setting the record straight. One day after addressing old rumors that she once dated Pete Davidson, the "Josslyn" singer is clarifying what really did—and didn't—happen between them. She spoke on the June 29 episode of the...
Ricky Martin's former manager Rebecca Drucker says he 'completely and maliciously refused to pay' her in $3 million lawsuit
Ricky Martin has been sued by ex-business manager Rebecca Drucker, who says that he shorted her $3 million for the services she provided. Drucker's legal team said that Martin, 50, 'completely and maliciously refused to pay Rebecca the millions of dollars in commissions that he owes her,' Billboard reported, citing court docs in the case filed in Los Angeles Central District Court.
Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz’s Son Bronx, 13, Looks So Grown Up In Rare Photo With Mom
Cue “Growing Up” by Fall Out Boy! Bronx Wentz is getting older, and his mom Ashlee Simpson posted an adorable selfie with her teenage son, while they were staying in London. Bronx, 13, looks so much like his dad Pete Wentz, 43, who Ashlee, 37, was married to from 2008 to 2011. The mom and son both looked like they were having a great time during their stay in the UK.
Lindsay Lohan Just Got Married Hours Before Her Birthday—Her Husband is Her ‘Everything’
Click here to read the full article. Wedding bells are ringing! Lindsay Lohan is officially married. The Parent Trap star posted on Instagram a picture of her husband Bader Shammas on her birthday on July 2, 2022. Lindsay posted a picture of her with her studded ring and Bader on her Instagram in the early morning of July 2, 2022. She captioned the post, “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and...
Peter Weber Turned Down Offer to Be on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ After He ‘Couldn’t Come to an Agreement’ With ABC
Knowing his worth! After considering another attempt to find love on screen, Peter Weber exclusively told Us Weekly why a planned appearance on Bachelor in Paradise isn't happening for season 8. "I was actually going to do Bachelor in Paradise. I was going to do it. We just couldn't agree on a contract at the […]
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Had Prenup in Place as New Docs Reveal Details of Their Divorce
New details have been released regarding Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's divorce. According to the former couple's divorce judgment, which was filed in Los Angeles and obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, Hough, 33, and Laich, 38, had a prenuptial agreement in place. The prenup was signed on June 27, 2017...
Lindsay Lohan Got Married in Secret: ‘Stunned That This Is My Husband’
It seems that Lindsay Lohan is officially a married woman. Lohan announced her engagement to financier Bader Shammas, whom she's been dating since 2019, with a series of smiley photos displaying her engagement ring in November 2021. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote in the caption at the time.
Valerie Bertinelli Reveals She’s Happy to ‘Spend the Rest of My Life Alone’ After Divorce From Tom Vitale
Valerie Bertinelli acknowledges that she’s come to a time in her life when another marriage might not be in her future. She filed for divorce from her second husband, May 12. And it’s all OK she said this week during an interview on the Today show. “I am...
Maya Hawke "Wouldn't Exist" If Mom Uma Thurman Hadn't Been Able To Get A Safe Abortion When She Was A Teen
"Both of my parents' lives would have been derailed if she hadn't have had access to safe and legal healthcare — fundamental healthcare."
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Strikes Sultry Pose On Instagram, Says She's Trying To 'Embrace Change' Amid Marital Woes
Ready for her close up! Sister Wives fans hyped up Meri Brown after she worked the camera for an Instagram post.In the pic, Brown is sitting on the ledge of a porch fence with one hand in her hair and one of her legs raised. The star was dressed casually in a camo tee, olive green bike shorts and sneakers."Photo shoot done," she captioned the upload. "@robinlee1971 @lularoe_with_robin_lee1971 this one's for you!! 🤣🤣🤣🔥🔥🔥."The reality star's fans were eating it up, with one declaring in the comments section, "This is supermodel status 🔥," while another wrote, "Bow chica bow bow lol."Other...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Who Is Lace Morris? She’s Reportedly Returning
Lace Morris hasn't been on screen for a while but many viewers find her hard to forget thanks to her time on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.
Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry shows off massive superhero-themed mural in her son’s room of brand-new $750K Delaware mansion
TEEN Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has fans thinking she should add "superhero Mom" to her title. The reality star showed off her son Lux's new bedroom on Instagram, with a giant painted mural of a variety of superheroes. Kailyn, 30, posted the video to her Instagram stories thanking and...
Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Growing Baby Bump on Summer Hamptons Stroll with Husband Alec Baldwin
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are soaking up the summer. The couple was spotted out together in the Hamptons, New York, on Thursday — their 10-year wedding anniversary — dressed casually during an outdoor walk. Alec, 64, wore a white polo, navy blue shorts and brown sandals, while a...
Kaley Cuoco and second husband Karl Cook finalize their divorce after four years of marriage... after previously stating there was no animosity
Kaley Cuoco and second husband Karl Cook are officially divorced after four years of marriage. According to legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, their divorce was finalized on Monday when a judgement was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. Per The Blast, which also obtained the documents, no other details...
Becca Kufrin Reacts to Haters After Her Proposal to Thomas Jacobs (Exclusive)
“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay is dishing with the hosts of Bachelor Nation’s hottest podcasts!. It was a blast from the past for Lindsay to talk to Becca Kufrin, her former co-host from the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. Kufrin now co-hosts with Michelle Young as they take fans behind the scenes of all things Bachelor.
"She Was Poisoning Me": 20 Brides Reveal The Absolute Bonkers Things Petty Bridesmaids Did To Ruin Their Wedding
"She said she stayed in the wedding just to mess up my pictures."
Bachelor Nation’s Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli Finally Confirm Romance: ‘So Damn Happy’
Crossover confirmed! Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli are finally speaking out about their relationship after several months of dating. “Happy … Just so damn happy ❤️ @gianninagibelli,” the 33-year-old Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote on Wednesday, June 29, alongside a series of photos of the couple via Instagram. “If you are wondering how the hell […]
