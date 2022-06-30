Refresh your Texas outdoor spaces this summer with At Home

AT HOME SPONSORED CONTENT — Summer is finally here, so now is the perfect time to refresh those outdoor spaces.

Entrepreneur, designer, and lifestyle influencer Ashley Dixon joined Inside DFW to talk about her partnership with At Home, the home décor superstore. She shares the latest summer trends for patios, porches, and decks.

It’ll help you have more fun in the Texas sun!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.