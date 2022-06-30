WWE announces Logan Paul signing, teases SummerSlam match with The Miz

Like him or not, Logan Paul is someone who commands attention thanks to his immense social media following, and wrestling fans have already seen him in the ring. Apparently WWE is convinced he’s an asset, because he’s returning for more appearances soon.

WWE announced Thursday that it had signed Paul to a contract, showing off pictures of the 27-year-old YouTuber at company headquarters with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. Paul also revealed the news to his 23 million-plus followers on Instagram.

WWE included a video of Paul making “a little addition” to his contract, which turned out to be the message “coming 4 U @Miz.” The article also noted that Paul would be “out for payback at SummerSlam,” suggesting he’ll take on The Miz in a singles match in a few weeks in Nashville.

The payback part would be due to Miz turning on Paul after they were victorious as a tag team in Paul’s in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, defeating Dominik and Rey Mysterio. Following the match, Miz gave Paul a Skull-Crushing Finale, seemingly due to some disagreements leading up to the event.

Miz recently claimed on WWE TV that he thought Paul would forgive and forget to team with him again, but he might be in for a rude awakening given today’s announcement. Expect him to address it on Raw as soon as this coming Monday.

Positioning Paul as the fan favorite for SummerSlam is an interesting move considering he can be a polarizing figure, but WWE probably sees his social media reach as a sign that more people will cheer him than boo him, and Miz is one of the very best in the business at putting others over. SummerSlam hits Nashville on Saturday, July 30, giving WWE plenty of time to build a program up for Paul over the coming weeks.