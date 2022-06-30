Vigil held to honor lives of migrants in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas ( KETK ) – A vigil to honor the lives of migrants will be held in El Paso on Thursday.

This is hosted by the Border Network for Human Rights, which is aiming to honor the 53 lives lost on June 27 in San Antonio and the nine migrant deaths earlier this month in El Paso irrigation canals.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.