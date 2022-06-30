ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Vigil held to honor lives of migrants in El Paso

By Sharon Raissi
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KETK ) – A vigil to honor the lives of migrants will be held in El Paso on Thursday.

This is hosted by the Border Network for Human Rights, which is aiming to honor the 53 lives lost on June 27 in San Antonio and the nine migrant deaths earlier this month in El Paso irrigation canals.

