Vigil held to honor lives of migrants in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas ( KETK ) – A vigil to honor the lives of migrants will be held in El Paso on Thursday.
This is hosted by the Border Network for Human Rights, which is aiming to honor the 53 lives lost on June 27 in San Antonio and the nine migrant deaths earlier this month in El Paso irrigation canals.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0