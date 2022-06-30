18-year-old East Texan sentenced after pleading guilty to fatally shooting cousin

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – An East Texan was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of his cousin .

18-year-old Christopher Wansley of Jacksonville was arrested in July 2021 and charged with manslaughter . He was given 10 years deferred adjudication probation, which is a type of probation that gives one the opportunity to keep the conviction off their criminal record if they follow certain conditions.

The shooting happened on July 3 shortly before midnight. Officer Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department said that Wansley and two other teens were playing with a gun. Wansley shot another 17-year-old in the chest after handling the gun “recklessly,” according to Erbaugh.

Court records showed that Wansley confessed to police that he did not know the gun was loaded at the time and he had been smoking marijuana before his cousin, Davontrious Henderson, was shot. According to court documents, Wansley told police they all had been smoking marijuana and played with the revolver.

An arrest warrant shows that Wansley had bought a .357 revolver from a friend two weeks before the shooting.

In the warrant, Wansley confessed that he pulled the trigger and accidentally shot Henderson. Henderson was taken to a Tyler hospital where he later died.

Court documents state that Wansley repeatedly told authorities he “did not mean to do it and that it was an accident.”

