Ciara Teases Her Latest Single ‘Jump’ In A Custom 4’s Bodysuit By Cierra Boyd

By Marsha Badger
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 2 days ago

Source: Eric McCandless / Getty


Ciara knows a thing or two about creating summer anthems. Her hit single Level Up took over in 2018, and now she’s getting ready to hit us with some new heat.

In preparation for her latest single, Jump , the singer took to Instagram in a Michael Jordan-inspired custom 4’s bodysuit designed by Cierra Boyd.

Boyd, a fashion engineer and sustainable junkie, is known for making unique, custom pieces to the stars. What better way for Ciara to celebrate her first single than in a custom 4’s bodysuit?

Ciara has been a musical hit maker since she stepped on the scene in 2002. Now, in partnership with her label Beauty Marks Entertainment, the singer has signed a new deal with Republic and Uptown Records.

“I am thrilled to partner with Uptown/Republic Records through my own label imprint Beauty Marks Entertainment,” Ciara says in a press statement via Billboard . “[Republic co-president] Wendy [Goldstein] and I have been in discussion to work together for some time and the enthusiasm that her and the entire team have expressed over this new project marks an exciting new chapter in my career. I am grateful to be able to continue my mission of making the world dance with a team I admire, who are at the forefront of empowering artists.”

You can stream the new single, Jump , July 8.

Revamp Your Summer Wardrobe With Looks From The LITA By Ciara Summer Collection

Russell Wilson Surprises Wife Ciara With Flowers While Sending A Message To The Haters

Ciara Takes On The amfAR Gala In Cannes In A Hot Pink Dundas Dress

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

