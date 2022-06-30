ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

These Are The Most Dangerous Roads in Tom Greene County

By Joseph Browning
96.5 The Rock
96.5 The Rock
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The upcoming 4th of July weekend is one of the biggest highway travel holidays of the year. Each year in the U.S. thousands lose their lives on highways across the U.S. Unfortunately, Texas has a reputation for dangerous highways. In fact, Texas consistently ranks as the 4th Most Dangerous State in...

965therock.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

San Angelo: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In San Angelo, Texas

If you’re interested in the history of 1860s Texas, San Angelo is the city for you. You can explore the U.S. army post Fort Concho, a National Historic Landmark, and see the buildings where original artifacts were used in the Civil War. The city is also home to Concho River Walk, a long, lush corridor of parks, gardens, and walking trails. And you can stroll through San Angelo’s restored period buildings along Concho Avenue.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Government
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
San Angelo, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
City
Amarillo, TX
State
South Carolina State
KRGV

Additional DPS checkpoints in Texas raises concerns among truck drivers

Valley truck drivers are weighing in on Gov. Abbott's new order to add new vehicle inspection checkpoints in Texas. The decision comes after over 50 migrants died in connection with an abandoned tractor-trailer in San Antonio. After hearing about the governor's plans, the owner of a Brownsville trucking company was...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#West Texas#Txdot#Gecko#Improper Design#Farm To Market Road 2105
B93

Tasty! Texas Lands Two Top 10 Towns in 2022’s Best BBQ Cities in America

When it comes to BBQ, Texas has some of the best to offer, and if you're looking for a top BBQ city in Texas, you've got a couple of prime choices. It's no secret Texas is home to the BEST BBQ in the country. There is just something different about a Texans' commitment to the process of preparing mouth watering brisket and ribs. Whether we are smoking it, grilling it or slow cooking it, Texans just seem to do it best.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Central Texas bugs invade homes in search of water

When they say everything is bigger in Texas. They're definitely talking about the bugs. The creepy crawly critters are no one's favorite house guest. Just ask people on Facebook. And one local bug expert says it's because we had such a hot and dry June. "With everything starting to dry...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KTSM

Texas HHSC providing $301M for July SNAP benefits

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott on Friday July 1 announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $301.8 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of July. The allowances are expected to help about 1.4 million Texas households.  With the extension […]
TEXAS STATE
koxe.com

PRUSSIC ACID POISONING STRIKES CENTRAL TEXAS AREA

Prussic acid poisoning is usually a concern in the fall when animals graze after a frost. However, this type of toxicity can also develop in forages during a drought, and it has recently started to wreak havoc on a few livestock operations in parts of Central Texas. Oklahoma State University...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Zero to 10 inches of rain across SE Texas over the past 24 hours | How much in your town?

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Rainfall continues some coastal regions through 10:00 a.m. as this landfalling Gulf low treks inland. Forecasted rain totals are still expected to be higher to our east. Orange, Beaumont, and out to the Louisiana state line are seeing showers and thunderstorms pile in today. Flash flood warnings have been issued in areas near here.
CBS DFW

Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
CORSICANA, TX
96.5 The Rock

96.5 The Rock

San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy