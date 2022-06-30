ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Officials warn pet owners to keep animals safe on July 4

By City News Service
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — Loud fireworks and raucous holiday parties can easily spook pets on the Fourth of July, and animal-advocacy groups again this year urged Southland residents to protect their furry friends on the holiday to ensure they don’t run away and wind up in shelters....

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Long Beach Post

Cat rescue receives lifesaving grant from Petco charity

“Happy, healthy, fluffy cats—those are the ones that shelters can get placed,” said CatPAWS cofounder Deborah Felin-Magaldi. “The ones who need help are the ones that cost money, quite frankly. This grant will help us help them.” The post Cat rescue receives lifesaving grant from Petco charity appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

LA Animal Services dropping appointment requirements on Tuesdays and Thursdays

After requiring appointments in hopes of reducing crowds during the pandemic, Los Angeles animal shelters will drop the requirement on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting July 5.Since the pandemic began, shelter visits have been by appointment only during the week. Starting Shelters will still require appointments for Wednesdays and Fridays."In an effort to better serve our community and encourage more opportunities for the pets in our shelters to be adopted, we are pleased to operate without appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays, joining Saturday and Sunday that welcome walk-in visitors," said Annette Ramirez, interim general manager for LA Animal Services."This decision is made possible thanks to discussions between the Department, Labor Union partners, Personnel Department, supervisors, and staff, who provide input in modifying shelter hours," Ramirez added.During the wee, shelters are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. People can visit the shelters without appointments on weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Appointments may be scheduled by going online or calling 1-888-452- 7381. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Owners#Horse#Cat#Dog#Animal Shelter#Southland
Laist.com

'I’m Worth It': How An Unhoused Woman Learned To Live Out Loud

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Sumaiyya Evans loves the studio apartment...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

12-year-old traumatized after witnessing his French bulldogs stolen in front of his home

There's nothing 12-year-old Ethan Gonzalez loves more than to take care of his seven French bulldogs. It all began when his parents got one for thinking the only child would need a friend. Two years later, the sole French bulldog had its first litter much to the delight of the Long Beach boy.However, just nine months after the new puppies came into this world, Ethan's joy seeing the new puppies run around has turned into sorrow. "A lot of late nights and stuff like that," said his father Ubaldo Gonzalez. "It's pretty crazy but he's doing the best he could given the...
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Santa Monica to investigate recently uncovered beachfront land deed

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — This week the Santa Monica City Council voted to allocate $10,000 to the city attorney so he can investigate a deed from 134 years ago. The recently uncovered deed from March 3, 1888 allegedly leaves hundreds of square feet of beachfront land to veterans — residents of the West LA VA home.
SANTA MONICA, CA
tvtechnology.com

L.A. Public Health Officials Tell TV, Film Crews to Mask While Indoors

LOS ANGELES—TV and film production personnel in Los Angeles have been told by public health authorities to wear masks while indoors due to rising Covid cases. The announcement was made by Barbara Ferrer, the public health officer of Los Angeles County and reported by Variety. “With new hospital admissions...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
foxla.com

Homelessness in Long Beach has spiked 62% since 2020

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Homelessness in Long Beach has increased by 62% since 2020, according to the results of the city-run 2022 Homeless Point in Time Count. The count determined there were 3,296 people experiencing homelessness on Feb. 24, when the survey was conducted by the city's Health and Human Services Department. The 2020 count found there were 2,034 people experiencing homelessness.
LONG BEACH, CA
Saurabh

3 of the best Taco trucks in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. With residents from all over the world, Los Angeles County is renowned for its multicultural population. The individuals who live here also bring their local delicacies, which enriches the county's food culture and makes it more vibrant than ever before. The highest number of any racial group in Los Angeles County is Hispanic, which makes up 47.98% of the total population. Therefore, it should not be surprising that Mexican cuisine predominates in both high-end restaurants and on the county's streets.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
southocbeaches.com

Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday July 2 2022

Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday July 2 2022. Orange County California has multiple Farmers Markets on Saturday’s in 2022!. Live Music (At Select Locations) Crafts (At Select Locations) Food Trucks ( At Select Locations) Orange County Saturday Farmers Markets. Market is open at 8:00am-12:00pm. Market is located at Mariner’s...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Burglars Disable Alarm Systems at Three San Dimas Restaurants

Thieves temporarily disabled alarm systems and burglarized three restaurants in San Dimas. Surveillance video from early Sunday morning shows four men breaking into La Villa Kitchen. The burglars, wearing dark clothing and hoodies, entered the restaurant by smashing through the glass front door and used flashlights to search for valuable...
SAN DIMAS, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Dead aunt” scam backfires

Preying on the kind hearts of people trying to help others is a “con game” that probably goes back to the Stone Age, and it’s still going on. However, on Wednesday the Garden Grove Police Department broke up of the newer hustles, panhandling for money for a non-existent funeral.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

30 junked vehicles removed from front, back yards of Santa Ana home

Thirty junked vehicles were removed Tuesday from a Santa Ana home by officers from the city's code enforcement division and police department.City officials say they had received several complaints and issued several notices of violations and more than $6,700 in fines over the property being used as a junkyard and storage facility.Images released by the City of Santa Ana showed several SUVs and at least one work truck parked in front of the home, and what appeared to be at least a dozen motorcycles being taken away on three flatbed trucks. Vehicles were removed from both the front yard and backyard, according to the city."The Code Enforcement Division provided relief to the neighborhood affected by this case and continues to work closely within the community to protect public health, safety, and welfare," officials said in a statement.
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy