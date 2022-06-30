Officials warn pet owners to keep animals safe on July 4

After requiring appointments in hopes of reducing crowds during the pandemic, Los Angeles animal shelters will drop the requirement on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting July 5.Since the pandemic began, shelter visits have been by appointment only during the week. Starting Shelters will still require appointments for Wednesdays and Fridays."In an effort to better serve our community and encourage more opportunities for the pets in our shelters to be adopted, we are pleased to operate without appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays, joining Saturday and Sunday that welcome walk-in visitors," said Annette Ramirez, interim general manager for LA Animal Services."This decision is made possible thanks to discussions between the Department, Labor Union partners, Personnel Department, supervisors, and staff, who provide input in modifying shelter hours," Ramirez added.During the wee, shelters are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. People can visit the shelters without appointments on weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Appointments may be scheduled by going online or calling 1-888-452- 7381.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO