Reactions are still pouring in after the shocking announcement on Thursday that Southern Cal and UCLA would leave the Pac-12, a conference that both schools have been a part of since its formation back in 1959. However, now that both of these programs will be joining the Big Ten in 2024, it’s time to look at how the Huskers have fared historically against these two programs. The Huskers have far more history against the Bruins than they do the Trojans. The Cornhusker’s history with UCLA goes back to 1946, while their history with USC goes back to 1969. Below are Nebraska’s...

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO