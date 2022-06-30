Second Person in Three Days Gored by Bison in Yellowstone National Park

Here's a look at some of the best things happening this Fourth of July weekend in the Colorado Springs area. The holiday weekend kicks off with Fort Carson Freedom Fest, open to the community, 5-10 p.m. Family activities, 20 food trucks including ice cream and icy treats, beer. A bounce house for the kids. Live entertainment by Jeffrey Alan Band, Elvie Shane, Eric Paslay and, at 9 p.m., country music singer and songwriter Matt Stell. Depending on fire restrictions, fireworks at 10 p.m. Families will have an air-conditioned area for changing and feeding the kiddos. At the gate, visitors and guests must show state-issued identification cards. Mesh or clear backpacks. $5 per person, wristbands in advance at visit.gvt.us/?b=usa&i=carson&e=P1QWQ01Z or on site. For more: carson.armymwr.com/calendar/event/67698.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO