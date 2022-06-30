ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice Department investigating NYPD Special Victims Division over concerns of ‘gender-biased policing’

By Greg Norman
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department announced Wednesday that it has launched a civil pattern or practice investigation into the New York City Police Department’s Special Victims Division after receiving "concerning information" about the way it’s been handling sexual assault cases. The probe, which federal officials say New York City...

Comments / 18

Fred G. Sanford
2d ago

Justice department should investigated for crimes against the people.. along with the FBI and CIA. These departments should be overhaul and the higher ups removed. They all operate just like the SS police units did in Germany. The federal government is getting to big for it’s bridges.

Reply
13
Dale Roberrs
2d ago

Now it's gender bias. It used to be racial bias. How about Criminal bias?

Reply
10
James Whitcomb
2d ago

Couldn’t find any racist issues, so go after gender issues.

Reply(1)
8
 

CBS LA

Department of Justice leak reveals information on all concealed carry permit holders in California

The personal information of every Californian with a permit to carry a concealed weapon was leaked on Tuesday, according to state authorities. When the Department of Justice launched its "2022 Firearms Dashboard Portal," which was supposed to "improve transparency and information sharing for firearms-related data," according to a statement released by California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office Tuesday. However, it was not supposed to include the personal information of concealed carry weapon permit holders. According to Fresno County Sheriff's office, the breach affects every Californian with a concealed carry permit including, but not limited to "a person's name, age, address, Criminal Identification...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

FBI is investigating criminal reaction to Roe ruling as potential domestic terrorism

The FBI is investigating ideologically motivated “suspicious criminal or potentially violent” reactions to the reversal of Roe v. Wade as potential acts of domestic terrorism, according to documents obtained by Yahoo News, prompting concerns from civil liberties experts that pro-abortion-rights Americans will be swept up in the FBI’s dragnet for exercising their First Amendment right to protest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Lawmakers express concern Supreme Court's concealed carry decision may fuel shootings

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams, along with many other lawmakers, fear the recent Supreme Court ruling on guns in New York will have far-reaching implications.CBS2's Dick Brennan tells us how increasing violence is only fueling concerns. "This keeps me up at night," Adams said. With continued gun violence shaking New York City to its core, the ruling last week from the Supreme Court ending restrictions on concealed carry permits is also troubling many lawmakers"We don't need more guns on the street. We're already dealing with a major gun violence crisis. We don't need to add more fuel to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Judge whose son was murdered in their home says Kavanaugh plot shows justices need better protection

A federal judge whose son was murdered by a disgruntled lawyer in their family home has said that the plot to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is further proof that judges need better protection.US District Judge Esther Salas told Fox News’ America Reports on Wednesday that “enough is enough” and called on Congress to pass a bill to bolster security for federal judges and limit the amount of personal information available about public officials online.“I think that members of Congress can see the escalation in the numbers of threats against judicial officers,”she said.“It’s just got to stop.”Judge Salas’ 20-year-old...
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
Washington Examiner

Black man brutally assaults three white women in Philadelphia: Why haven’t hate crime charges been filed?

Three white women were randomly and brutally assaulted by a black man in Philadelphia last week. The video of the violent attack has gone viral. The beating was unprovoked, and many feel it should be considered a hate crime. Yet, so far, Philadelphia authorities have been reluctant to treat it as such, and many are wondering if it is because the victims are white.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Business Insider

Adam Schiff says it's 'puzzling' and 'deeply troubling' that the DOJ did not prosecute Meadows and Scavino

Meadows and Scavino refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.Rep. Adam Schiff said the DOJ's decision could set a dangerous precedent. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said it was "deeply troubling" that the Department of Justice refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Minnesota

Walter "Disney" Davis pleads guilty to attempting to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Walter "Disney" Davis, of St. Paul, has pleaded guilty to a number of drug and firearm related charges.U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says that Davis was charged with attempted distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon.Court documents alleged he was sending drug-soaked papers to state prisons, papers that would produce hallucinogenic effects when consumed. The substance was MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.The charges indicate Davis -- whose nickname is listed as "Disney" -- attempted to mail six letters to inmates at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault, and Rush City prisons.Search warrants turned up more than 400 grams of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore cotton paper, and multiple loaded revolvers.Three days into his trial, Davis pleaded guilty to all counts. A sentencing is yet to be scheduled.Luger says the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, assisted in the investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
rolling out

R. Kelly’s victims lash out as he’s sentenced to long bid

R. Kelly, who is both one of the most prolific singer-songwriters of all time and also a serial sexual abuser, has been sentenced by a New York County judge. At 54, Robert Sylvester Kelly has been given a 30-year bid in prison, which will pretty much will leave him imprisoned for the remainder of his most productive and creative years, and he hasn’t even gotten to his state trial in Chicago yet.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Fox News

