The Washington Post unveiled its updated social media policy to staff Thursday after the viral turmoil the paper faced earlier this month. "A Post journalist’s use of social media must not harm the editorial integrity or journalistic reputation of The Post," the memo obtained by Fox News read, "Your association with The Post gives you a large platform and may bring you a blue checkmark and added followers. Along with that comes our collective responsibility to protect that integrity and reputation. This guidance applies to content you post or amplify – such as in a retweet, like or share – on any digital platform."

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO