CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper has historically relied on “one-cent” optional sales tax revenues for the construction of new fire stations. While the city is proposing $1 million in one-cent revenues to go toward the design of a new station to replace the aging Fire Station 1 assuming voters approve the countywide tax this November, it isn’t looking to fund the ~$11 million construction of the new station during the upcoming four-year one-cent cycle, City Manager Carter Napier told the City Council on Tuesday.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO