Springfield, IL

Pitcher for Springfield baseball team dies in head-on collision on Interstate 72

By Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
 5 days ago

An Arthur man was killed in a head-on collision on Interstate 72 late Wednesday night.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Lucas Otto, 20, a pitcher for the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, was pronounced dead at 1:35 a.m. Thursday at the scene after his car collided with another vehicle. The other vehicle was going the wrong way on eastbound I-72 near mile marker 118, which is between the Buffalo and Illiopolis exits.

Allmon said an autopsy revealed Otto died of blunt force injuries sustained in the collision. The driver of the car headed in the wrong direction was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Illinois State Police .

According to state police, the accident occurred at about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday.

State police and the coroner's office are investigating the collision.

The Lucky Horseshoes baseball organization issued a press release and canceled Thursday's road game at Quincy.

“Lucas was a beloved teammate, friend and son," Horseshoes co-owner Jamie Toole said in the announcement. "Lucas was always described as a kind soul who loved being around his teammates and the ballpark. The ‘Shoes and the entire city of Springfield are mourning his loss."

Otto pitched for Lake Land College.

Contact Zach Roth: (217) 899-4338; ZDRoth@gannett.com; @ZacharyRoth13

