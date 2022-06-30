ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meredith, NH

Doug Rollins awarded Realtor of the Year

laconiadailysun.com
 2 days ago

MEREDITH — At the first live meeting in two years, Tara Gowen, president of the Lakes Region Board of Realtors, announced that Douglas Rollins has been named REALTOR OF THE YEAR for 2022. This prestigious award is given to...

www.laconiadailysun.com

laconiadailysun.com

Marie A. Leo, 90

LACONIA — Marie A. Leo, 90, passed away peacefully at Forest View Manor in Meredith on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, after a long period of declining health. Marie was born on November 13, 1931 in New York, NY, to the late Rosario and Rose (Grillo) Cassanite. Marie was blessed...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Lecture and book signing by author Peter Lion July 5

WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum will welcome author Peter Lion on Tuesday, July 5 at 6 p.m. for a lecture and book signing. On November 17 1944, at the height of WWII, George Mergenthaler, an only son and heir to a family fortune, arrived into the small war torn town of Eschweiler, Luxembourg. A soldier with the 28th Cavalry Recon Troop, George and the rest of the Recon Troop lived amongst the townspeople for the next four weeks, sharing their homes, their meals, their holidays, their hopes and dreams... becoming family. In the small, farming town of Eschweiler, now sits the only church in the world dedicated to the memory of a single, American soldier. That soldier was George Mergenthaler. This is his true story.
WOLFEBORO, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Richard H. Vaillancourt, 77

GILFORD — Richard H. Vaillancourt, 77, died at his home in Gilford on Sunday, June 26, 2022. He was born March 14, 1945 in Berlin, to the late George H. and Ethel (Gallant) Vaillancourt. Richard was a graduate of St. Patrick High School, Berlin, and Burdett College in Boston....
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Housing crisis: Through obstacles, seeing glimmers of hope

At a premium. Few and far between. Hard to come by. Scarce as hen’s teeth. All of these expressions describe the availability of affordable housing in the Lakes Region. The situation is not unique to the area, those who are on the front lines of the issue stress. It’s a problem across the state and the country too. But in the Lakes Region where, as Jeff Hayes, executive director of the Lakes Region Planning Commission noted, housing costs are higher than average while wages are below average, the problem is particularly acute.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
City
Meredith, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Six month real estate sales comparison in the Lakes Region 2022 vs. 2021

Now that we’ve just completed the first half of 2022 in real state sales here in the Lakes Region, I’ve prepared a comparison of how the eight towns surrounding Lake Winnipesaukee correlate in residential single-family home sales to the same 6-month period in 2021. • Single-family home sales...
LACONIA, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Business of the Year: Retail/Wholesale

In March 2020, Friday the 13th no less, Associated Grocers of New England (AGNE) in Pembroke found itself on the frontlines of a global pandemic as people rushed to their local grocery stores to find toilet paper, pasta and any other grocery items they could get their hands on. By...
PEMBROKE, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Marjorie E. Kimball, 101

LACONIA — Marjorie E. Kimball of Laconia, died on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Belknap County Nursing Home, a week before her 102nd birthday. Marjorie was born on June 30, 1920 to Ernest and Lila Cook in Laconia. She married Kenneth Kimball and had been a widow since 2007.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Lakes Region July 4 fireworks and more

Gilmanton’s Independence Day fireworks will be in Crystal Lake Park on Saturday, July 2, at dusk, with a July 3 rain date. The parade will begin at Town Hall Common at 10 a.m. on July 4. Laconia’s Independence Day celebration will happen on Sunday, July 3, starting with the...
LACONIA, NH
Person
Doug Rollins
laconiadailysun.com

Republican races aplenty in September primary

There will be 11 contests for down-ticket offices in Belknap County on the Republican ballot for the state primary election on Sept. 13. The contests are in seven local legislative races, as well as for four county offices, according to filings with the Secretary of State’s Office. There are...
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford Community Band opens July 6

GILFORD — For the first time in three years, the Gilford Community Band is back on the Weeks Bandstand at the Gilford Community Field on Wednesday, July 6 at 7 p.m. Make sure you bring your chairs and blankets for this inaugural summer concert. The band welcomes back former...
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Moultonborough Rec. Dept. Summer Concert Series schedule

MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Recreation Department Summer Concert Series takes place on Wednesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Moultonborough Function Hall Gazebo, 139 Old Route 109. July 6 — Tom Bartlett, a NH-born singer/songwriter, will play his original tunes as well as an eclectic mixture of early Rock &...
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

The Islander Cafe Now Open in New Castle, New Hampshire

It's no secret that lots of businesses have been opening or closing their doors lately, and many new ones have begun calling the Seacoast home. The Groovy Witch boutique recently moved to their new location in Dover, where you can shop for cute clothes and have a tarot card reading all in one visit. In the past couple of weeks, The Fermanent and Dover Coffee and Tea Co. have also opened their doors.
NEW CASTLE, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Make a 'junk' journal on July 16

MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery is hosting a keepsake “junk” journal class with instructor Jean Reed on Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. As “junk” means old, discarded or useless, a “junk” journal is a book meant...
MEREDITH, NH
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
laconiadailysun.com

An acoustic trio to perform for Arts in the Park Summer Concert Series tonight

LACONIA — The acoustic trio of James Montgomery, Bob McCarthy and Billy Martin will kick off the holiday weekend at the Belknap Mill’s 2022 Arts in the Park Summer Concert Series on Friday, July 1 at 6 p.m. All concerts are free and open to the public to enjoy. Bring a chair or blanket and make yourself comfortable for an evening of live music in Rotary Park.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best ice cream in New Hampshire

Ice cream is a tasty treat, especially during the summer, so we wanted to know where to find the best ice cream in New Hampshire. Viewers say the friendly staff at Sundae Drive serve up tasty ice cream. 4. Lago's Ice Cream in Rye. Many viewers say they love the...
BOSCAWEN, NH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Peterborough, NH

Peterborough is one of the oldest towns in New Hampshire. You can find it in Hillsborough County. Established in 1737, Peterborough is rich in history and activities. The town has managed to keep its quaint small-town vibe and is surrounded by forests and lovely natural landscapes. There are various activities...
PETERBOROUGH, NH

