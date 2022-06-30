ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

City of Sapulpa uses drones instead of fireworks for July 4th display

By Amanda Gilbert, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pv1Ml_0gR6H7sY00

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa is celebrating the Fourth of July in a unique way.

This Saturday night, they’re doing a patriotic drone show instead of a fireworks show.

Sapulpa’s marketing and social media director, Tawni Vickers, says the company that usually helps out with their fireworks show, is instead investing money in a new Christmas project.

Tawni heard and saw that Paragon Industries did a small drone show for their soft, grand opening. They used a company called Sky Elements Drones. Sapulpa asked if the city could do the same thing, but on a bigger scale for the Fourth of July.

That’s when the Let Freedom Fly Patriotic Drone Light Show idea started! Paragon Industries will present the show.

This Saturday, July 2nd, around 300 drones from Sky Elements will lift off into the sky in formation. There will be animated, patriotic displays. Sapulpa is calling it fireworks without the boom. Instead of explosions, there will be music filling the air.

The drone show will start at 9:45 at night. Before that, there will be music, food trucks, inflatables and more at the D-Luxe Properties. This is all at 923 S Main Street, Sapulpa.

The city says all pets and people can come. They hope this will be a unique opportunity, especially for veterans, who might not be able to attend traditional fireworks shows because of PTSD.

You can learn more about the event here.

Sapulpa Drone Show

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Tulsa Fire reminds city that fireworks are illegal in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) reminded the City of Tulsa that fireworks are still illegal, even on the 4th of July, via a Facebook post. The unlawful use of fireworks in Tulsa can carry a fine of up to $1,200. The post read:. Fireworks are still illegal...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Hunter park found covered in trash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa City Councilor for District 8 Phil Lakin posted via Facebook that Hunter Park was found covered in trash. The park was closed early this morning due to the mess. It has all already been cleaned up and the park has reopened. If anyone has...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stops in Sapulpa on July 2

SAPULPA, Okla. — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in the Tulsa area for Freedom Fest, but on Saturday, they made a stop in Sapulpa. People were able to “ketchup” with the Wienermobile, including FOX23. FOX23 spoke with Jumbo Dog Jacob about what it means to be the...
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Video shows firework thrown at Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — “It could have caught my house on fire”. Sydney Smallwood has video showing a white four-door SUV slow down in front of her home near Archer and Birmingham Thursday night just after 9 p.m. You can see an object thrown from the car and moments later you hear nine steady pops as sparks fly.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Sapulpa, OK
Government
City
Sapulpa, OK
sapulpatimes.com

This Week in Sapulpa History: The era of “Crystal City of the Southwest” begins

This week in Sapulpa history: the actual start-up date for the Bartlett-Collins (B.C.) Glass plant began on June 28, 1915. “Making of glass in Oklahoma is a new industry in the southwest, but it has come to the state! The big factory of the Bartlett-Collins is now running full blast.” Oklahoma City Times shouted in their headline when B.C. opened.
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa SPCA asking for volunteers, donations after ‘puppy mill’ surrender

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa SPCA and Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is asking for volunteers and donations after helping in a massive breeder surrender earlier this week. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office asked for help after investigating a case in Ada where 75 living large dogs were found on a property, the Tulsa SPCA said. There were also carcasses found on the property.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Boy Scout troop collects American flags for retirement

TULSA, Okla. — After having their trailer full of camping gear stolen and then recovered empty, Boy Scout Troop 945 is back and helping the community. Junior Assistant Scoutmaster Garren Forst said, “We’re out here having a garage sale trying to get funds to try to repurchase some of that gear, and we are also collecting flags.”
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Body Recovered From Tulsa Home By Fire Crews

Update 7/2/2022 3:40 PM: The person found inside the home died by suicide, according to Tulsa authorities. It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting about a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Christmas#Explosions#Paragon Industries#Sky Elements Drones#Sapulpa Drone Show#Cox Media Group
KOCO

Fourth of July fireworks shows, celebrations across Oklahoma

It’s almost the Fourth of July, meaning cities and towns across Oklahoma are ready to celebrate the Red, White and Blue!. Here’s a roundup of fireworks shows and activities you should check out across Oklahoma. Red, White and Boom at Scissortail Park. Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City. 8...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Family of fallen Oklahoma officer receives free vacation to Bahamas

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The family of Kyle Davis, a fallen Washington County Sheriff’s deputy, was chosen as the first recipient of the Ten-Seven Retreat. The ceremony was organized by Ten-Seven, a non-profit serving families of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. The organization was named because “10-7″ because that is the police code for “out of service.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Four States Home Page

10 acre “elephant experience” coming to Tulsa Zoo

TULSA, Okla. — A new attraction is coming to one of the region’s largest city zoos. The Tulsa Zoo recently broke ground on the new Oxley Family Elephant Experience and Elephant Preserve. It will be one of the largest Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) facilities of its kind in North America and allow Tulsa […]
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man shot in the leg in south Tulsa, police say

TULSA, Okla. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg in south Tulsa, police said. Tulsa police responded to a shooting near a spillway at 81st and South Lewis around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Police said the spillway is a known hangout for...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Music
sapulpatimes.com

What to do this weekend in Sapulpa (June 30th – July 2nd)

It’s a holiday weekend—and one of the best in the entire year—put down the sparklers and climb out of the pool long enough to come have a blast at these events happening this weekend. This story is sponsored by American Heritage Bank!. Thursday, June 30th. Sapulpa Main...
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

Man wanted in Texas arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man who was wanted on armed robbery charges and kidnapped a woman from Texas was arrested in Tulsa on Friday, Tulsa police said in a press release. Justin Cordes was pulled over by Tulsa police around 5 p.m. near 79th East Ave. “The officers noted...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TU to be featured on Amazon Prime show ‘The College Tour’

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa will soon be featured on the Amazon Prime show “The College Tour.”. The show features colleges and universities from around the country and is hosted by Alex Boylan. Each episode of “The College Tour” tells the story of a single college...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2022 Circle Cinema Film Festival announces lineup

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Art, panels, special guests and ten film programs will be featured in the 2022 Circle Cinema Film Festival. The headlining show is "The Flaming Lips Space Bubble Film" and will premier at 8 p.m. on July 16 with co-directors Wayne Coyne and Blake Studdard present for a Q&A. A news release from Circle Cinema said tickets are almost sold out for the headlining show.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
76K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy