City of Sapulpa uses drones instead of fireworks for July 4th display

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa is celebrating the Fourth of July in a unique way.

This Saturday night, they’re doing a patriotic drone show instead of a fireworks show.

Sapulpa’s marketing and social media director, Tawni Vickers, says the company that usually helps out with their fireworks show, is instead investing money in a new Christmas project.

Tawni heard and saw that Paragon Industries did a small drone show for their soft, grand opening. They used a company called Sky Elements Drones. Sapulpa asked if the city could do the same thing, but on a bigger scale for the Fourth of July.

That’s when the Let Freedom Fly Patriotic Drone Light Show idea started! Paragon Industries will present the show.

This Saturday, July 2nd, around 300 drones from Sky Elements will lift off into the sky in formation. There will be animated, patriotic displays. Sapulpa is calling it fireworks without the boom. Instead of explosions, there will be music filling the air.

The drone show will start at 9:45 at night. Before that, there will be music, food trucks, inflatables and more at the D-Luxe Properties. This is all at 923 S Main Street, Sapulpa.

The city says all pets and people can come. They hope this will be a unique opportunity, especially for veterans, who might not be able to attend traditional fireworks shows because of PTSD.

Sapulpa Drone Show

