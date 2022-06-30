ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough, GA

Some medical debt is being removed from US credit reports

By TOM MURPHY
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Help is coming for many people with medical debt on their credit reports. Starting Friday, the three major U.S. credit reporting companies will stop counting paid medical debt on the reports that banks, potential landlords and others use to judge...

www.sfgate.com

CNET

If Your Student Loan Debt Is Forgiven, What Happens to Your Credit Score? Here's What to Know

With more than one in five families holding student loans -- according to the most recent numbers from the Federal Reserve -- a proposal by President Joe Biden's administration to forgive some portion of higher-education debt could help the finances of a lot of people. And while removing debt from your balance sheet may be a good thing for you and your monthly budget in the long term, it might have an unexpected effect on your credit score in the short term.
EDUCATION
CNET

Why Did My Student Loans Disappear?

If Navient was your federal loan servicer, your loans have been transferred to Aidvantage. With the federal loan pause ending in September, you'll want to know how to log into Aidvantage's website to view your student loan account. What's next. The payment pause could be extended again, but we recommend...
EDUCATION
CNET

Gas Stimulus Check: Is Your State Considering a Gas Rebate?

Lawmakers across the US are looking for ways to ease the pain at the pump. Some states have instituted a gas tax holiday, and President Joe Biden has endorsed a bill calling for a pause on the federal gas tax. But another option is a gas "stimulus check," which would...
TRAFFIC
CBS News

Credit card debt is getting pricier. Here's how to pay if off.

Carrying credit card debt is getting more financially wasteful for consumers as the Federal Reserve jacks up interest rates in a bid to tame soaring inflation. The Fed recently hiked interest rates by 75 basis points, making borrowing more expensive. Credit card issuers are now expected to raise their annual percentage rates (APRs) — the amount of interest card holders pay on their unpaid balances each month.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Penny Hoarder

Thousands of Borrowers Qualify for Automatic Student Loan Relief — Are You One?

More than a million student loan borrowers are entitled to automatic relief thanks to recent court settlements and rule changes from the U.S. Department of Education. Several groups of student loan borrowers will receive automatic aid unless they choose to opt out. The groups include some current and former service members, borrowers with qualifying permanent disabilities that prevent them from working and attendees of the defunct ITT Tech who inadvertently took out “misleading” loans that the for-profit college chain allegedly disguised as grant money.
EDUCATION
CBS Miami

Donations to pay for abortions surge

TAMPA — When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last Friday, dismantling its nearly 50-year precedent protecting the right to an abortion, Marin Fehl was furious.The 20-year-old college student from Hillsborough County had seen the leaked draft decision the month before. She knew what was coming, but the finality of the court's ruling and its implications for reproductive rights hit like a rocket to the gut."I was extremely enraged. I still feel a huge amount of anger," Fehl said. "But I also felt a desire to act."That afternoon, Fehl took to Instagram and announced a bake sale....
CNET

Child Tax Credit Payments: Is Your State Sending You More Money?

For millions of parents, the enhanced child tax credit was a major financial relief in 2021. But when it ended in January, the proportion of children in poverty increased from 12.1% to 17%, putting 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, as well as gas and grocery prices, several states are planning to send families more money this year.
INCOME TAX
SFGate

McConnell warns Dems of fallout for reviving Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell threatened Thursday to derail a bill designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the United States if Democrats revive their stalled package of energy and economic initiatives. The rejuvenation of the Democratic reconciliation package, central to President Joe Biden's agenda is far...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

Mortgage Refinance Rates on June 30, 2022: Rates Dip

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates decline. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also trailed off. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates overall have been increasing since the beginning of 2022, and we expect that trend to generally continue through the remainder of this year -- though rates do fluctuate daily. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has already hiked interest rates three times and is poised to raise them further in 2022. Rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money, and homeowners considering a refinance may only find higher rates as the year goes on. If you're looking to lower your monthly mortgage payment, it could be advantageous to lock in a rate sooner than later. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
BUSINESS

