NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Sentor Thom Tillis and Senator Jeanne Shaheen, leaders of the bipartisan congressional delegation to NATO in Madrid, Spain. One of the challenges for world leaders meeting here in Madrid for the NATO summit this week has been how to keep the public back in their home countries focused on what's happening in Ukraine. For Europeans, especially those closest to the war, both the fear and the fallout are easy to see - a surge in refugees, higher energy prices and disruptions or price increases for food. But across the Atlantic, the conflict may feel far away, apart from the impact on American's own wallets.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 1 DAY AGO