Boston, MA

Longtime firefighter appointed to be next commissioner of Boston Fire Department

WCVB
 2 days ago

BOSTON — Boston's next top firefighter is a 32-year veteran of the department. Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday announced that Commissioner Paul Burke will take over leadership of the department on Friday, after mandatory retirement rules force Commissioner Jack Dempsey to step down on Thursday. Massachusetts law requires...

www.wcvb.com

Daily Beast

Dozens of White Supremacist Patriot Front Members March Through Boston

About 100 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front paraded through downtown Boston on Saturday, with several of them holding riot shields. Photos from the Boston Herald show members of the group unloading their infamous U-Haul and several counterprotesters confronting them as they marched along with a “Reclaim America” banner. The white supremacist group made national headlines in June when several members were busted by police on their way to an Idaho Pride parade. Local authorities were quick to make their opinion about the group known on Saturday. “To the white supremacists who ran through downtown today: When we march, we don’t hide our faces,” Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted. “Your hate is as cowardly as it is disgusting, and it goes against all that Boston stands for.”
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy first responders respond en masse to the scene in Quincy Center #quincypolice #brewsterambulance #quincyfiredepartment

Quincy first responders respond en masse to the scene in Quincy Center #quincypolice #brewsterambulance #quincyfiredepartment. An otherwise quiet warm muggy long holiday weekend Saturday...
WCVB

Patriot Front hate group descends on Boston

BOSTON — A hate group descended on Boston Saturday, seen across the city on this crowded Fourth of July weekend. Video from Back Bay Station shows members of the Patriot Front carrying shields and flags ... covering their faces, and wearing shirts that say: Reclaim America. The group was also seen along the Freedom Trail.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Thousands of police certified by special commission under deadline pressure

BOSTON — The state commission that will police the police certified thousands of officers in the state under a tight deadline. The so-called POST Commission is a key part of the state's police reform and because of those deadlines, the commission wasn't able to interview officers before giving them the power to continue to protect and serve.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Two Massachusetts towns postpone Fourth of July fireworks because of endangered birds

HINGHAM, Mass. — Two Massachusetts communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July weekend without their traditional fireworks because of the presence of endangered nesting birds. Hingham will celebrate Independence Day with a parade, but no rockets red glare, after organizers with the Hingham Lions Club announced the protected...
NECN

Three Arrested Following Police Chase From NH to Mass.

Three people are under arrest following a police chase through two states in an alleged stolen car late Friday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, the car chase began in New Hampshire shortly before 4p.m., and crossed into Massachusetts. The chase ended on Route 495 in Hopkinton, Mass. when troopers deployed stop sticks on the road.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts river levels show scope of drought

NORWOOD, Mass. — With his rubber boots on, Ian Cooke wades out into the middle of the Neponset River in Norwood to show just how low the water has dropped. Cooke, with the Neponset Watershed Association, says says conditions are not as bad as the drought of 2016 when the Neponset River nearly ran dry, but we could soon be in that situation.
NORWOOD, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Mattapan gets new liaison to City Hall

Eric James is Mattapan’s new liaison for City Hall’s Office of Neighborhood Services, Mayor Wu announced this week. Liaisons work with local residents and business owners as a bridge to City Hall. A Nigerian native who arrived in Boston when he was a year old, James graduated from...
BOSTON, MA
everettleader.com

— Eye on Everett —

The following is a private discussion with my good friend, the mayor’s Blue Suit. I want to set the record straight today about the Blue Suit. Above all, he is to me a person – he is a human being with feelings, fears, even some noble aspirations for a better life.
EVERETT, MA
WBUR

Boston Mayor Wu's inauguration fund raised $1.1 million, sparking concerns about potential conflicts

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's extensive inauguration ceremony this week is funded by some of the largest developers, businesses and lobbying firms in the city. The festivities are slated for Thursday, more than seven months after she was officially sworn-in, because of last winter's omicron surge. The ceremony and "summer block party" will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall Plaza.
BOSTON, MA
Politics
CBS Boston

Truck crashes into Swampscott home

SWAMPSCOTT -- A truck crashed into a Swampscott home on Saturday morning. The front porch and porch roof have extensive damage.Police were called to Banks Terrance around 11 a.m. The truck had been in front of the home to make a delivery. At one point, when no one was in the truck, it rolled backward and crashed into the front of the house, police said. The driver, from Jay & Jay Trucking, told officers that the brakes were set at the time.Both homeowners were there at the time but no one was hurt.A refrigerator came out of the truck and hit and damaged a car in the driveway/The truck is still in place because it appears to be supporting the porch, according to police. A building commissioner responded to the scene to check the structural integrity of the home.National Grid also responded to the scene and shut off the gas to the home as a precaution. 
SWAMPSCOTT, MA

