Tuscaloosa, AL

5-star OL Kadyn Proctor commits to Iowa over Alabama

By Nick Alvarez
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the best offensive linemen recruits in 2023 has decided to stay home. Kadyn Proctor, a five-star from Southeast (Iowa) Polk, tweeted his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Thursday afternoon. He’s Iowa’s third offensive line recruit and second in the last week. At 6-foot-7, 330-pounds, Proctor...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

 

