ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NC

County approves updated Comp Plan: 'We're not going to let (Madison) become Asheville'

By Johnny Casey, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WaMTU_0gR6Fu6c00

MARSHALL - Earlier this month, the Madison planning board tabled a vote on the 2030 County Comprehensive Plan , as members told Development Services Director Brad Guth and Planning and Zoning Director Terrey Dolan that they needed to hear more input from county residents on the plan.

Instead, the planning board voted to make demographic changes to the county's 2010 plan by updating the latest census data so as to avoid state intervention due to a lack of reasonable maintenance of the plan.

In its June 28 meeting at Madison County Center - North Carolina Cooperative Extension in Marshall, the Madison County Board of Commissioners made their own "maintenance enhancement" by also approving the updated 2010 plan.

Gloria Sundquist has lived in Madison County for 27 years. Sundquist pointed to Section 3.2 of the plan, Future Vision for Madison County.

Section 3.2. of the plan:

The things people love about their communities in Madison County include:

  • The people – friendly; good neighbors; trustworthy; hard-working; strong families
  • The natural resources and beauty – mountains, rivers, trees, nature, clean water and good drinking water, scenic views
  • The distinct and unique small towns and rural setting; small, safe and close-knit communities
  • Quiet, remoteness, dark skies
  • Farms and farming communities
  • Rich heritage and music and arts/crafts traditions

"We don't want Asheville here," Sundquist said. "It's so important to me. I moved here 27 years ago. I did not try to make a change from where I came from. I'm a New Yorker, from Long Island, and can't go back home. I can't go back home because of what's happened to Long Island. I don't want to see that happen to Madison County. I really don't."

On the Comprehensive Plan 2030 website , Guth, Dolan and the planning team sought input from community members and listed a "community survey" and "citizen survey" for residents to voice their opinions on what they'd like to see the county focus on.

According to Guth, 284 residents responded to the survey listed on the website.

Board Chair Mark Snelson said he thought the number of respondents was low.

"It's not carved in stone, it's just a work in progress," Snelson said. "Me and Michael (Garrison) had this discussion before the meeting: we didn't want this to become Asheville. So that's why we're not going to let it become Asheville."

Tony Ponder spoke during public comments to express his concern about the potential for the plan to lead to an increase in development, such as high-rise apartments.

"If you want to see high-rises, go to Weaverville and look behind Walmart on the hill," Ponder said. "Is that what we're after? I don't think so."

Snelson rejected the notion that the county would aim to seek out that type of real estate development.

"That's not for Madison County," Snelson said.

Guth and Dolan held numerous public input meetings on the plan, in communities such as Spring Creek, Ebbs Chapel, Marshall, Mars Hill and Hot Springs.

Still, as with the planning board members, some commissioners felt the information received from the public was not complete enough to vote on the 2030 Comprehensive Plan.

"I have not been, personally, and my constituents have not been in favor of the draft, recommendations and goals, but at the same time, Brad (Guth) has made it very clear that the only maintenance that's being considered here is demographic/geographic-type information, and the wording that goes to it from the census," Garrison said. "Everything else is as it has been since 2010. I also believe that there's room in our Comprehensive Plan to make some enhancements and improvements, and in the months ahead we're going to need to that. I believe the current information that we have solicited and received from the community is incomplete, and that it lacks a lot of different partners' input, whether it be professions, or people, or communities."

Interim County Manager Norris Gentry reiterated the board's approval of the updated 2010 Plan is simply a formality to avoid the state ruling that the county did not adequately maintain its comprehensive plan.

"The whole process is still underway," Gentry said. "This is a living, living document. But as (county attorney) Donny (Laws) has informed us, under the statues of 160D, we are mandated to maintain a Comprehensive Plan. It's part of the statutes of the state of North Carolina. What is proposed tonight is that maintenance. This is the same plan that was there in 2010, with updated statistics from the census. That's what is proposed tonight, which will maintain us legally, and give us the opportunity to continue to work on the living document."

Commissioner Craig Goforth said he hoped it was clear that the board "had to do something" to avoid state intervention.

"This is the 2010 plan with updated stats, that's it," Goforth said. "Passing this tonight, this maintenance, does not mean we can't go back and look and see what we are. I, too, don't want to have Asheville here in my back door. I think we agree with that. This (plan) does not make that happen. It just means we have to go forward with something tonight, and then do a control and update, and get what we really want out of it. It's going to take a lot of work to do that."

Commissioner Matt Wechtel encouraged residents to offer their input on the plan, which offers goals and objectives in land use, economic development, natural/cultural resources and housing.

"If you like the current plan, do the survey and participate in the program," Wechtel said. "If you don't like the current plan, do the survey. Participate, and take your opportunity to make your voice heard, whether it be community meetings, online, or whatever the situation is. Do it in a construction way. Make your opinions heard. We want the zoning and planning boards, we want the economic development board, and we want everyone to have a say in this program, to have the opportunity to add their expertise, their points of focus to the plan. The only way it's going to be done is if you get involved.

"Out of 22,000 residents, we had 280-some people. I don't think (1%) should rule anybody. Get involved. Pay attention to what's going on in your community."

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet July 12 at 7 p.m. at the Madison County Center - North Carolina Cooperative Extension, located at 258 Carolina Lane in Marshall.

Visit the Madison County 2030 Comprehensive Plan website at www.planmc.org , or by clicking here .

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: County approves updated Comp Plan: 'We're not going to let (Madison) become Asheville'

Comments / 6

Related
theurbannews.com

Coronavirus Cases in July 2022

As of 8:00 a.m. on July 1, 2022 there were 58,741 positive cases of COVID-19 in Buncombe County residents and 596 COVID-19 related deaths. New cases since last report: 556. Fatality Rate: 1.01. Visit the JHU COVID-19 Dashboard for additional statistics and infographics. Community Risk Level for Buncombe County. More...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Fun, festivities, fireworks: Where to celebrate July 4th in the mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — CORRECTION: Information about Weaverville's celebration has been updated with the correct dates and times. Celebrate the Fourth of July in the mountains! Here's a list of events and firework displays for 2022. ASHEVILLE:. Fourth of July fun returns to downtown Asheville after two years off...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Madison County, NC
Government
City
Weaverville, NC
City
Madison, NC
City
Marshall, NC
City
Long Island, NC
my40.tv

Some Verizon customers question spotty service in the mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 has received multiple complaints about Verizon's spotty service, from dropped calls to the inability to even make a call. Verizon told us some of them are caused by North Carolina's rapid population increase. "It's my livelihood. I can't sit at a desk and...
ASHEVILLE, NC
whqr.org

Safe spaces then and now in WNC LGBTQ+ history

In the 1980s, Malaprops bookstore opened in downtown Asheville. Owned by out lesbian, Emöke B’Racz, it became a sober safe space for the LGBTQ+ community. In an interview with the WNC LGBTQIA+ Oral Histories Archives, Allison Scott shared the complexity of existing in Western North Carolina in that era.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Food savings without shame in WNC

These days when Amanda Layton eats a hot meal at the Haywood Street Congregation’s Downtown Welcome Table, she knows most of the people there. But that wasn’t always the case. In 2021, Layton was homeless, hungry and addicted to drugs, living in her car. She didn’t know where or how to get help.
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Horses Poisoned, Hemp Stays Legal in NC, Parents Charges in Toddler Murder

Horses Die From Poisoning At Rutherford County Farm. (Rutherford County, NC) -- The owners of a Rutherford County farm are trying to figure out who poisoned three of their miniature horses. The Sprinkle family suspects a trespasser poisoned the animals around a week ago, which led to their deaths. The farm is in the process of installing new fence and a camera surveillance system. Sheriff's investigators are now looking for suspects who will face animal cruelty charges.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planning Board#County Attorney#Future Vision
FOX Carolina

Bear cub in Asheville rescued after getting jar stuck on head

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The NC Wildlife Resources Commission said wildlife biologists recently helped free a young bear cub in Asheville after it got its head stuck in a jar. Biologists said they responded to the scene soon after the cub was spotted and reported. When they arrived, they...
ASHEVILLE, NC
power98fm.com

Multiple Mini Horses, Donkey Poisoned At North Carolina Petting Zoo

Talk about a nightmare. One petting zoo in North Carolina is dealing with a cruel act of animal poisoning. Sprinkle’s Mobile Petting Zoo reports that three mini horses and a donkey have been poisoned at their location. What Happened?. According to ABC 13 News, the three mini horses are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
travelnoire.com

Heading To North Carolina? Here's How To Spend 48 Hours In Black-Owned Asheville

The Culture contributed heavily to Asheville and that continues to this day. This charming city is well-known for its art galleries, thriving culinary scene, and architecture; a blend of Art Deco, Neoclassical, and Art Beaux. Speaking of architecture, Asheville is home of the Biltmore House, the largest, privately-owned home in the US. It is also home to many Black-owned businesses.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
wfdd.org

Asheville's Miss Gay Latina provides mentoring and a sense of community

Elio González organized Miss Gay Latina for the first time in 2008. He has a background in event planning but had never thought of creating a pageant. “A friend told me there was a need for a LGBTQ pageant in Asheville since many people wanted to get recognized in the drag community and jumpstart their careers, and the only events for drag available were in clubs,” says González .
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to “extensive fire” in Asheville, NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department announced that crews are responding to a building fire on Montford Avenue. The department released information about the situation via Twitter on Tuesday night. This is a developing situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

SC Republican Party to hear appeal after Greenville County GOP votes to overturn election results

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Republican Party will meet Thursday to decide whether or not a Greenville County election should be overturned. It comes after the Greenville County Republican Party voted last week to overturn the results of the June Primary for Greenville County Council District 17, which longtime councilman Joe Dill lost by 132 votes to challenger Joey Russo.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy