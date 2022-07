ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over 1,000 personnel are battling 21 separate fires across the state as the Fourth of July holiday weekend begins. In all, nearly 1.9 million acres of land have burned this year, according to the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center, as Alaska has experienced one of its hottest and driest springs ever, conditions that have continued to plague much of the state.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO