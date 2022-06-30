ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ameren workers shocked restoring Crestwood power

By Joe Millitzer
CRESTWOOD, Mo. – Police say two Ameren workers were shocked while trying to restore power in Crestwood Wednesday night. First responders were called to the electric substation on Sappington Road to help.

The Ameren employees were taken to the hospital. They were released after a medical evaluation. There appear to be no serious injuries.

The Crestwood Police Department posted this note on their Facebook page , thanking workers for their service:

“When the power goes out, we often get a bit grouchy. However, there are real people who come to work at any hour of the day, during any kind of weather, to restore our comfort. We are grateful for them, and very happy to say there were no serious injuries during this event.”

