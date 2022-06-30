ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brightline closure in downtown Stuart to create detours leading to Confusion Corner

By Lina Ruiz, Treasure Coast Newspapers
STUART — Traffic in downtown could become more congested after the Fourth of July weekend with a Brightline road closure at the Southwest St. Lucie Avenue railroad crossing.

The closure is to begin 6 a.m. Tuesday and end 7 p.m. on July 17, according to Brightline, which will result in detours leading to the "Confusion Corner" roundabout that connects South Dixie Highway, South Colorado Avenue, Ocean Boulevard and Southwest Flagler Avenue.

Various closures are ramping up across Martin County as the higher-speed rail expands from South Florida to Orlando. Passenger service through the Treasure Coast is to begin next year.

Here’s where to detour:

  • Eastbound traffic: Go south on South Dixie Highway to Southwest Ocean Boulevard, then go west to Southwest Camden Avenue. Travel south to Southwest Fifth Street, then go east to South Colorado Avenue. Travel north to the roundabout and take the second exit to Southwest Flagler Avenue. Travel north to access Southwest St. Lucie Avenue.
  • Westbound traffic: Go south on Southwest Flagler Avenue and take the first exit at the roundabout to reach South Dixie Highway. Travel north to access Southwest St. Lucie Avenue.

Lina Ruiz is TCPalm's watchdog reporter for Martin County. You can reach her at lina.ruiz@tcpalm.com , on Twitter @Lina_Ruiz48 or at 321-501-3845

