New York Yankees, Houston Astros announce Thursday night starting lineups

By John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

On their way to Cleveland for a weekend series, the New York Yankees will make a one-game stopover down in Houston on Thursday to make up a game from April 4 against the Astros.

First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York and on theMLB Network nationally.

Luis Severino (4-2, 3.38) will start for New York, while Luis Garcia (5-5, 3.68) will go for Houston.

The Astros have seen a lot of New York's teams. The Yankees split a series with them last weekend , 2-2, and Houston swept two two-game series against Mets last week and this week.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Thursday afternoon:

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees, Houston Astros announce Thursday night starting lineups

Luis Severino
