Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls police release fatality accident report for 2022

By Christopher Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 2 days ago

Wichita Falls Police have released the number of fatality accidents involving motor vehicles in the city so far.

According to the report:

In 2022 as of June 30, the city has seen four fatal motorcycle crashes with five people killed, one crash involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, one crash involving a car, and one crash involving a bicyclist struck by a vehicle.

The first fatality accident was March 20. Suzan Driskill, 56, was riding her motorcycle in the 3200 block of Iowa Park Road when a SUV pulled out of a parking lot and the two collided. Driskill was transported to the hospital with serious injuries where she later died. She was not wearing a helmet.

On May 18, police responded to motorcycle crash in the 1500 block of Seymour Highway. They found a motorcycle crashed in the side of a building. Christopher Cardwell, 32, was transported to the URHCS from the scene. Cardwell was pronounced deceased a short time later. The investigation is ongoing. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

On May 19, police and first responders went to the scene of an accident in the 6600 block of Southwest Parkway. Nancy Beaver, 65, was riding her bicycle on Southwest Parkway when she was hit by a truck. She was transported by ambulance to the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. She was wearing a helmet.

On June 4, police went to the scene of a motorcycle accident in the 2500 block of Kemp Boulevard. Justin Feliciano, 40, was thrown from the motorcycle after it struck a passenger vehicle as it was turning onto Avenue O. Feliciano was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. He was wearing a helmet.

On June 18, emergency responders went to the scene of a crash on Central Freeway near Sixth Street. Danielle Davila, 23, was killed after she lost control of the vehicle she was driving and crashed into a concrete highway divider. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On June 22, police responded to an accident on Southwest Parkway at Fairway Boulevard. Amy Pool, 45, was killed after she was struck by a car while trying to cross Southwest Parkway.

On June 28, two people, David Ford Jr., 34, and Juanita Anderson, 27, were killed when the motorcycle they were on collided with a tree near Holliday Street and 15th Street. An officer saw the motorcycle run through a red light and attempted to stop it when it lost control and crashed into a tree. Ford was dead at the scene. Anderson was transported to the hospital but died from her injuries. Neither were wearing helmets.

