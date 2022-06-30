ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedy had plenty of other opportunities to honor God

By Pam McPeek, Silverdale
 2 days ago

I feel compelled to respond to the Kitsap Sun's article regarding the Supreme Court's decision in favor of former Bremerton High School assistant football coach Joe Kennedy.

Frankly, I think the decision was appalling. While Mr. Kennedy may well be a fine person, and I have no disrespect for his personal religious beliefs, I believe strongly that his actions during hours when he was in the employ of the school, a taxpayer-supported public entity, were both wrong and potentially hurtful to students over whom he held implicit power. Public prayer may certainly take place, and does in many circumstances, but in this case Mr. Kennedy's actions — choosing to kneel and pray on the 50-yard line after games — called attention to himself and put some of the team members in very uncomfortable positions. For those who weren't religious or who held different religious beliefs, or for others who for whatever reason weren't inclined to join the center-field gathering, there was likely at least some concern if not also fear that not being part of "the group" could have negative repercussions.

Assuming God exists and listens, I believe firmly that Mr. Kennedy could have been heard, without the risk of putting some of his players in difficult positions, if he had chosen a different, private, non-team-involving place to pray.

Pam McPeek, Silverdale

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Kennedy had plenty of other opportunities to honor God

