UW officials affirm their commitment to Greg Gard with a significant pay raise beginning with the 2022-23 season

By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
MADISON – Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh and other key UW officials are confident Greg Gard is the right person to lead the UW men’s basketball program for years to come.

Their commitment to Gard, who recently completed his sixth season as full-time head coach, was revealed in a new contact that includes a substantial increase in pay.

“It is absolutely a commitment to Coach Gard,” McIntosh said Thursday by phone. “And it is one that he has earned. The results speak for themselves.”

The UW Board of Regents recently approved a five-year contract for Gard that includes a total compensation figure of $3.55 million for the 2022-23 season. That deal includes annual raises of $100,000 through the end of the contract in 2026-27.

Gard was paid $2.65 million last season and was scheduled to make $2.75 million in 2022-23.

The Badgers have won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title in two of the last three seasons. They won their final eight games in 2019-20 to finish 14-6 in the league and share the title with Maryland and Michigan State.

That season UW became the first Big Ten team to win the league title without a single player named to the first or second all-Big Ten team, and Gard was named the league’s coach of the year.

Last season the Badgers were picked to finish 10th in the league but finished 15-5 to share the title with Illinois. Johnny Davis was named the Big Ten player of the year and Gard was again named coach of the year.

UW has gone 53-27 in Big Ten play in the last four seasons, winning more games than any other team in the league.

Gard's buyout is $12 million for the next three seasons of the contract, $8 million in the fourth season and $5 million in the final season. The buyout last season was $1 million.

“He has been the Big Ten coach of the year two out of the last three years and won more conference games in the Big Ten in the last four years than anybody.” McIntosh reiterated. “And that doesn’t even begin to speak to the way he runs his program, the way he does it with a high degree of integrity and the kinds of experiences he provides his players.

“It is a commitment to Greg.”

According to figured compiled by USA TODAY, Gard’s total compensation package last season was the 11th-highest in the 14-team league. The new deal could move him into the top five, depending on several other deals.

“In one way or another we’ve been talking to Greg since the first of these last two conference championships,” said McIntosh, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic put such talks on hold. “There was so much uncertainty.

“But it is fair to say that we, in one form or another, have been talking about this for a long time. I want our coaches to know and feel they are being treated fairly.”

Gard, 51, took over as interim coach after Bo Ryan stepped down with UW at 7-5 in the 2015-16 season.

UW finished 12-6 in the Big Ten that season and 22-13 overall. UW is 84-50 in league play and 144-78 overall under Gard.

The Badgers have reached the NCAA Tournament in 22 of the last 24 seasons. They failed to reach the tournament in 2017-18, Gard’s second season as full-time head coach. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of COVID-19.

“You just appreciate the support,” Gard said Thursday at the Kohl Center during the team’s advanced camp, referring to the UW administration. “From the very beginning they have been very supportive. Obviously, I take great pride in our program. Being from the state, that adds a lot of extra meaning to it. I know how important the Badgers are to the people in the state.

“But it’s not just me. My name gets put on center stage, so to speak. But there are so many people who have their hands in our success.

“The thing we always tell recruits and the thing we are the most proud of is how we collectively — staff, players, etc. — have been able to sustain this for 20-plus years.”

