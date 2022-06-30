ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bright Start program expanding statewide, providing nursing services for pregnancy, mothers

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago

Gov. Kristi Noem announced the statewide expansion of Bright Start , a state program providing free nursing services for income-eligible mothers through pregnancy until their child’s second birthday.

The program implements the nurse-family partnership model by connecting mothers with a personal, registered nurse from whom they receive support, advice and information.

More: Gov. Noem launches 'Life' website as resource for pregnancy, new parents after Roe v. Wade ruling

Noem's announcement of the expansion came Thursday, nearly a week after abortion became a crime in South Dakota, following the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States to give power back to states to regulate abortion access.

“Bright Start helps us to take care of both moms and their babies both before birth and after,” said Noem in a press release. “South Dakota will continue exploring more ways to walk alongside pregnant moms and help them through whatever situation they may face.”

More: Healthcare group wants abortion issue on the ballot in South Dakota

Bright Start is supported by the South Dakota Department of Health and will now be available throughout the state. Previously, the program was only available in Spearfish, Belle Fouche, Rapid City, Pine Ridge, Huron, Aberdeen and Sisseton.

The expansion will go into effect Friday.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Bright Start program expanding statewide, providing nursing services for pregnancy, mothers

