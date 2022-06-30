The Columbia Daily Tribune is proud to announce its 2021-22 girls soccer all-stars as part of the Boone County High School Sports Awards.

Although a live show will not be held this year, winners will still be recognized this summer online and in print.

The Boone County High School Sports Awards is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are the nominees for the girls soccer player of the year:

Sophia Elfrink, Hickman High School - Sr.

Adelina Delgado, Hickman High School - Sr.

Julia Richardson, Southern Boone High School - Jr.

Jersee Wren, Southern Boone High School - Sr.

Macie Parmer, Father Tolton Catholic High School - Jr.

Lainey Maddix, Tolton Catholic High School - Sr.

Maliyah Miller, Battle High School - Jr.

Kayla Juengermann, Rock Bridge High School - Sr.

Kaiden Schnake, Rock Bridge High School - Sr.

Izzy Cole, Rock Bridge High School - Sr.

Madison Hendershott, Rock Bridge High School - Jr.

Riley Richardson, Rock Bridge High School - Sr.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Meet the Boone County High School Sports Awards girls soccer player of the year nominees