ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Meet the Boone County High School Sports Awards girls soccer player of the year nominees

By Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jejZm_0gR6F4jR00

The Columbia Daily Tribune is proud to announce its 2021-22 girls soccer all-stars as part of the Boone County High School Sports Awards.

Although a live show will not be held this year, winners will still be recognized this summer online and in print.

The Boone County High School Sports Awards is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are the nominees for the girls soccer player of the year:

Sophia Elfrink, Hickman High School - Sr.

Adelina Delgado, Hickman High School - Sr.

Julia Richardson, Southern Boone High School - Jr.

Jersee Wren, Southern Boone High School - Sr.

Macie Parmer, Father Tolton Catholic High School - Jr.

Lainey Maddix, Tolton Catholic High School - Sr.

Maliyah Miller, Battle High School - Jr.

Kayla Juengermann, Rock Bridge High School - Sr.

Kaiden Schnake, Rock Bridge High School - Sr.

Izzy Cole, Rock Bridge High School - Sr.

Madison Hendershott, Rock Bridge High School - Jr.

Riley Richardson, Rock Bridge High School - Sr.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Meet the Boone County High School Sports Awards girls soccer player of the year nominees

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Columbia, MO
Boone County, MO
Education
Boone County, MO
Sports
County
Boone County, MO
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Columbia Missourian

Rocheport bridge will continue to honor fallen Marine

Every year, more than 12.5 million vehicles travel over the I-70 bridge at Rocheport — now surrounded by towering cranes and bustling construction workers. Officially known as the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge, the signage that informs motorists who the bridge is named for has been temporarily removed due to the ongoing construction.
ROCHEPORT, MO
Columbia Missourian

Ashland community celebrates the Fourth of July with a parade

In preparation for the Fourth of July, the Ashland community begins its celebrations with a parade on Saturday in Ashland. Local organizations and members of the community created floats to show off. Families on the side of the roads were able to grab candy and other goodies from the floats.
ASHLAND, MO
Columbia Missourian

Poppy's Place in Centralia means family for Lora and Derek Michael

Oppy’s Place joined the Centralia’s community in September 2020. On the border of the Centralia City Square, Poppy’s Place serves American-style food, including peanut butter pie and the owners’ popular hand-breaded tenderloin. It’s a full loin that’s butterflied, double-tenderized and coated in the couple’s special breading.
CENTRALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boone High School#Girls Soccer#Catholic High School#Hickman High School Sr#Battle High School Jr
kttn.com

Two from Atlanta community injured in crash on Highway 63

Two Macon County residents were hurt Friday afternoon when a sports utility vehicle traveled into the path of a car on Highway 63. Two passengers in the car, 28-year-old Theresa Licht and 23-year-old Justice Licht, both of Atlanta, were taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Injuries were moderate for Theresa and minor for Justice Licht. The driver of the car, 51-year-old Randy Licht of Macon, and the driver of the sports utility vehicle, 64-year-old Brenda Dawson of Bevier, were not reported hurt.
MACON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
showmeprogress.com

Pro-choice Demonstration – Sedalia, Missouri – June 30, 2022

Early this afternoon approximately fifty individuals gathered in 90 degree heat along Broadway (Highway 50) in Sedalia, Missouri to demonstrate in support of reproductive rights. They were greeted with supportive car horn honking, hostile stares, and at least one extended middle finger. There are a number of such demonstrations scheduled...
SEDALIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Local culinary tours offer a taste of Columbia's cuisine, as well as its history

Günter Hans, a European pub and cafe in downtown Columbia, was once a publishing company called the Columbia Missouri Herald in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. That’s the kind of historical tidbit served up by Columbia Culinary Tours, themed walks that are both tasting tours of downtown establishments and snippets of local history.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man sentenced following two burglaries at Russellville school bus facility

A Jefferson City man is sentenced to probation for charges related to two burglaries at the Russellville school bus facility. Christopher Pigford, 21, pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges Monday, including accessory to second-degree tampering, accessory to first-degree trespassing and accessory to second-degree property damage. Felony stealing, burglary and property damage charges were dropped.
RUSSELLVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Kansas City woman sentenced on charges related to 25 mile chase through Jefferson City

A Kansas City woman is sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to charges related to a 25-mile chase that started in Jefferson City. Ebone Harris, 25, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest Tuesday. In exchange for her plea, charges were amended down from second-degree assault, stealing and resisting arrest. A charge of driving with a revoked license was dropped. Harris was sentenced to five years supervised probation and 120 days in jail, for which she was given credit for time served. If she violates the terms of her probation, she’ll be sentenced to four years in prison.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Man who called in bomb threat to Columbia daycare scheduled for August trial

A jury trial is scheduled for a northwest man accused of calling in a bomb threat to a Columbia daycare. It was in May when Alexzander Green, 26, of St. Joseph, allegedly called the Kinder Care Child Center on W. Ash Street, saying he’d put a bomb in the building. All the children and staff were evacuated, and bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in, but the building was deemed safe.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy