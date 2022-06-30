The Columbia Daily Tribune is proud to announce its 2021-22 boys golf all-stars as part of the Boone County High School Sports Awards.

Although a live show will not be held this year, winners will still be recognized this summer online and in print.

The Boone County High School Sports Awards is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are the nominees for boys golfer of the year:

Graham Hoffman, Battle High School - So.

Devin Reichard, Rock Bridge High School - Jr.

Logan Cox, Hallsville High School - Jr.

Carter Holliday, Hickman High School - Fr.

Christian Rischer, Father Tolton Catholic High School - Sr.

Garrett McIntosh, Father Tolton Catholic High School - Fr.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Meet the Boone County High School Sports Awards boys golfer of the year nominees