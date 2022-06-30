ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Ford Motor Stock Sank Today

By Rich Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

The stock market's been in a funk all week long and, with the S&P 500 down another 0.3% so far today, Thursday doesn't look any different.

Investors are by and large reacting to lousy economic news, such as the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis saying yesterday that the economy shrank 1.6% last quarter, instead of the 1.5% it previously thought. Adding to investor worries, the Commerce Department just reported that "core" U.S. inflation is high at 4.7% (and that's before adding inflation from higher food and energy costs). And to round out the trifecta of bad news headlines -- consumer disposable income is falling.

None of this is great news for truck maker Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) , which needs a healthy economy to support consumers buying more of its trucks -- and there's even more bad news today, "helping" to drive Ford shares down 2.1% (as of 1:05 p.m. ET).

So what

Specifically, Ford seems intent on taking a page from Tesla 's playbook, and shifting its sales model to permit customers to buy Ford's new line of electric vehicles (such as the Mustang Mach-E, the F-150 Lightning, and the E-Transit electric van) entirely online.

From Ford's perspective, this is a logical move, because (as The Wall Street Journal reports), it costs Ford about $2,000 more to sell a truck via its dealer network than it does when that same truck is sold directly to the consumer. That's $2,000 potential profit Ford is giving up by sticking to the old dealership model for selling cars -- or $2,000 worth of discounts the company could dole out in order to underprice competitors and win market share.

Selling direct may be popular in Dearborn, and on Wall Street and Main Street as well -- but it's not necessarily going to go over well with Ford's nationwide dealer network. Ford must also tread lightly if it wants its new policy to adhere to the terms of franchise agreements it has signed with these dealers, and state franchise laws as well.

Now what

And Ford needs to stay on its dealers' good side, because the company's extensive dealer network is actually a competitive advantage for Ford -- providing a ready avenue for Ford EV buyers to get repairs and car servicing done -- as it attempts to go head-to-head with Tesla. To help shore up support among its dealers, Ford CEO Jim Farley spent hours this week talking with his company's dealers, fielding questions on the new policy.

The good news is that WSJ reports he was successful in raising "morale" among dealers in the run-up to rolling out this new plan. The (potential) bad news is that many of those dealers may be withholding judgment for now, pending the company's releasing its full set of new "EV-selling rules" in September -- at which point the fighting may begin in earnest.

Long story short, there's still plenty of time for this initiative to go south, and for Ford's plan to drive into a ditch.

10 stocks we like better than Ford
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ford wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Why Ford's Push To Remove EVs From Dealerships Is Great News

Ford is planning on removing electric vehicles from dealerships in a relatively major adjustment that could prove to be a good decision for both the company and its customers. Ford's supply of electric vehicles hasn't quite kept up with the public's demand, resulting in a situation where traditional dealerships are cashing in on what consumers are willing to pay for the next-generation tech. Instead of allowing the prices of their vehicles to skyrocket before they reach the road, Ford has announced a plan to ease some of the tension.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Stock#Ford Trucks#Vehicles#Ford Motor Stock Sank#The Commerce Department#Ford Motor Company Lrb#Mustang#The Wall Street Journal
Reason.com

GM Slashes Prices for Its Electric Vehicles (To Compete With Tesla)

This week, The Verge reported that General Motors' 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles (E.V.) have dropped in price by 18 percent since 2022, down to $26,595 from $32,495. Meanwhile, BMW in the last few weeks announced plans to alter its E.V. battery design, which is estimated to yield a 30 percent drop in materials costs over the next few years. And Ford CEO Jim Farley told attendees of the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday that he anticipates a "huge price war" in the E.V. industry in the coming years, as more and more carmakers price cars around that $25,000 mark.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheStreet

Ford Makes a Major Change

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO Jim Farley is clear: The automaker's big rival is Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report. This means that the legacy automaker aims to become the market leader in electric vehicles currently dominated by Tesla, the manufacturer of the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y SUV. This ambition sometimes involves copying formulas that work at Tesla such as carrying out over-the-air software updates that add new features and enhance existing ones over Wi-Fi.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Cadillac’s luxury electric vehicle will cost $300,000

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Want to buy Cadillac’s forthcoming Celestiq electric sedan? Be prepared for a new level of sticker shock. The vehicle, which is expected to be revealed this summer, will carry...
CARS
FOXBusiness

Ford recalling nearly 2,900 F-150 Lightning trucks

F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.24 -0.27 -2.35%. A spokesperson for the automaker told FOX Business that the vehicle's tire pressure monitoring system light may not illuminate when intended and may not be able to provide adequate warning of low tire inflation pressure. "This is because the recommended tire cold inflation...
CARS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
199K+
Followers
97K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy