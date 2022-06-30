Track and Field Athletes of the Year are quartet of Poulton, Olson, Blake, Westra

With a plethora of returning all-state athletes, the girls track and field season was poised for greatness.

It did not disappoint.

Multiple athletes won state championships and even more challenged for state championships leading to an unprecedented successful finish for many.

That unprecedented success has led to an unprecedented honor with four girls earning a share of Holland Sentinel Track and Field Athlete of the Year, two as co-track athletes and two as co-field athletes.

Black River's Kylee Poulton and West Ottawa's Arianne Olson are co-track athletes of the year, while West Ottawa's Natalie Blake and Zeeland East's Paige Westra are the co-field athletes of the year.

The Sentinel has never honored a quartet like this, but this is a special quartet.

Poulton won the Division 3 state championship in the 100 and 200 meters. She won the 100 in 12.28 and the 200 in 24.83, nearly a full second ahead of the rest of the field in a stunning performance.

"It feels super nice, last year I was so close in all the events I did so this year I put in a lot of work," said Poulton, who will run at Indiana next year. "I feel like I really prepared myself this year, I was really competitive with how I worked and I'm just so happy with how it turned out."

In the longer races, Olson had similar success.

The West Ottawa junior won the Division 1 state title in the 3,200 meters (9:04.06) and took second in the 1,600 (4:44.52) and helped the Panthers take state runner-up in the 4x800 relay.

“It feels really good,” Olson said after winning the 3,200. “I wasn’t necessarily focusing on the place, but just focusing on feeling like I did my best and staying in the race for as long as I could.”

Olson has one more year to go at West Ottawa but has already left a stunning legacy with two track athlete of the year honors and three more in cross country.

"Arianne had a fantastic year which included personal bests and school records in the 800, 1600, 3200 and 4x800 relay. She also ran on our State qualifying 4x400 relay immediately after winning the 3200 at the state championship and regionals," West Ottawa coach Kyle Barnes said. "Her ability to compete at such a high level in so many events is a testament to her strength and mental fortitude."

Mental strength and fortitude are a big component of field events as well. With a lot of time between attempts, there is a lot of time for things to get in the head of athletes.

The great ones find a way to shut everything out and focus when the time comes.

Blake proved that several times this year. The senior heading to Michigan State broke her own school record in the pole vault several times during the course of the season, finishing with a 13-foot vault at the Division 1 state meet to finish state runner-up.

"This is almost the perfect ending,” Blake said. “It left me still a little hungry for more because I know I could clear some higher bars, but it was a good way to wrap up the season."

At the Division 1 regional, Blake would have finished third in the boys competition and in the Midwest Meet of Champions, won the event with her best vault of 13-3 1/4, continuing her dominance.

"The work that Natalie has put in through COVID and the past couple track seasons with her vault and speed coaches paid off as she finished her career with the fourth-highest vault in state history," Barnes said. "It’s a shame we didn’t have a few more competitive meets because she was jumping the highest she ever has at the end of the season."

Westra also saved her best for the end of the season, launching a personal record in the shot put at the Division 2 state finals to finish state runner-up.

Westra reached a distance of 40 feet, 1 1/2 inches in her final high school meet. She also had the top discus throw of the season in the area with a 124-9.

It was the end to a remarkable high school career for Westra, who also earned all-state honors in soccer this spring, but also became the first female to earn first-team all-state honors in football, where she was the kicker for the Chix.

But with all of her talent, she decided to go to Grand Valley State to compete in track and field with the NCAA Division II powerhouse squad.

"Despite a disappointing result in discus at regionals, Paige showed the heart of a champion in coming back with a strong performance in shot put," Zeeland East coach Josh Vork said. "Much has been said and written about Paige over the years, but her competitiveness and athleticism cannot be overstated."

That goes for the rest of this remarkable quartet. Much has been written about them, and that isn't going to change. Westra, Blake and Poulton are competing at elite colleges, while Olson still has one more year at West Ottawa.

There has never been a season like this, and never a group quite like this stellar squad, either.

