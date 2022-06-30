Local man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested an Ammon man on Wednesday, June 29, for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

Ashton J. Armijo, 18, was booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department and the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

Parents, educators and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website, ICACIdaho.org.