Newcomerstown, OH

Newcomerstown Board of Education meeting

By The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago

KEY ACTION The Newcomerstown Board of Education approved the collective bargaining agreement with the Newcomerstown Teachers Association when members met May 19.

The new contract is effective from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025.

OTHER ACTION

• In personnel action, the board approved: Retirement of Lisa Mason, West School cafeteria; increase of one year of experience for Brittany Moore; continuing contract for Tara Supers, Middle School science; resignation of Kade Long, high school social studies; transfer of Cindy Rose from high school study hall aide to instructional aide; summer school teachers Nathan Mayse, Sarah Johnson, Pam Romer, Denise McDonnell, Regina Schilling, Katrina  Miller, Tracy Rominger, Sarah McVey, Tracy Gardner, Tara Castalow, Kristen Casteel.

• Appointed Deloris D. Stocker to finish the seven-year term of the late Dan Stocker on the Newcomerstown Public Library Board of Trustees.

• Approved membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

• Approved the parent-student handbook for the 2022-23 school year.

• Approved the Chromebook damage notification for the cost of repairs.

• Accepted donations from Tom and Cindy Mason for a utility trailer to be used for the football team and band and from Dr. David Booth for exercise equipment.

• Employed teachers Nick Greenwood, social studies; Erin Jobes, music; Tessa Moser, math; Elyssa Drouhard, history; Lindsay Gray, art; Sarah McVey, intervention; Haylee Meinhart, kindergarten/first; Joanna Popadak, second grade; Katelyn Cox, foreign language; Samantha Valdes, guidance counselor; Emily Miller, school counselor; Jennifer Milligan, intervention; Amanda Jones Reiger, second grade; Alyson Zufelt, kindergarten; Dustin Kennedy, social studies; Tara Castilow, English; Rachel Baker, intervention specialist; Hillary Kennedy, fourth grade; Tim Rogers, intervention specialist; Jennifer Baker, reading; Scott Rader, science; Cassidy Campbell, intervention specialist; Sarah Johnson, first grade; Robb Hendershot, fourth grade.

• Employed classified personnel Jenna Marstrell, West School secretary; Tiffany Quillin, preschool instructional aide; Melissa  Durben, instructional aide; Amanda Resh, instructional aide; Zakiesha Bourquin, cafeteria; Matthew Swigert, groundskeeper; Rodney Casterline, Matthew Siwgert and Derek McCune, bus drivers.

• Approved use of a school bus for members of St. Paul Lutheran Church to attend the Living Word Outdoor Theatre in Cambridge.

• Approved use of high school grounds for the 740 W.O.T. Car Show on May 22.

• Approved field trips for the Newcomerstown High School Teen Leadership to Nationwide Hospital in Columbus; second grade class to The Farm at Walnut Creek.

The board also had an executive session to discuss negotiations.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Newcomerstown Board of Education meeting

