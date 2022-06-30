Mayor Wu announces longtime Firefighter to be next Boston Fire Commissioner

Mayor Michelle Wu announces new Fire Commissioner of Boston

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday morning that Boston firefighter Paul F. Burke will step into the role of Commissioner of the Boston Fire Department.

“It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead our Fire Department,” said Commissioner Burke. “I want to thank Mayor Wu for the opportunity to serve the residents of Boston in this role. I look forward to working with all of our firefighters to deliver this critical service to our city.”

Commissioner Burke has been a member of the Boston Fire Department for 32 years, serving in multiple leadership capacities.

Burke, a father of three and a Roslindale native, earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts and a MA in Homeland Security from the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, CA.

Burke will step into his new role on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

