ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth joins state COVID-19 Wastewater Surveillance Project

By Special to Seacoastonline
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31HvVy_0gR6Dyhw00

PORTSMOUTH — In September 2020, the CDC launched the National Wastewater Surveillance System to coordinate and build the nation’s capacity to track the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19 in wastewater samples collected across the country. Sampling efforts around the country have determined that measuring COVID-19 in wastewater on a routine basis allows predictive trends to be observed. Any increases or decreases in COVID-19 in the samples are "leading indicators" of increases or decreases in active cases of COVID-19 in the population being studied.

The CDC expanded the program nationally in February and is working with health departments around the country, including the NH Department of Health and Human Services to track COVID-19 virus levels in wastewater so communities can act quickly to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

NH DHHS launched a program in May 2022 to regularly test wastewater levels at around two dozen of the 78 municipal wastewater treatment plants in New Hampshire. Portsmouth is one of those municipalities.

Both of the City’s Wastewater Treatment Facilities - Peirce Island and Pease - are participating in the NH DHHS project. Initially a lab at the University of New Hampshire is processing the samples and NH DHHS expects to process samples in its own labs, eventually. UNH has been testing its own samples independently since the summer of 2020. Their researchers have also shared their method with long-term care facilities and other wastewater treatment facilities in the state.

The Peirce Island WWTF sent its first sample for testing on June 7, and the Pease WWTF started sampling the week of June 13. Each facility will be sending out weekly samples until the project ends.

While it is not possible to determine trends until several weeks of reports are collected, the first Peirce Island WWTF test results are posted on the City website and future test reports will also be posted to this page: www.cityofportsmouth.com/publicworks/wastewater-sampling-covid-19.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

New Hampshire expands Medicaid to include dental benefits for adults

CONCORD, N.H. — After years of debate at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire is expanding Medicaid to include dental benefits for adults. Supporters said the move is a win-win for public health and taxpayers over the long term. Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law Friday a dental...
CONCORD, NH
94.9 HOM

Boston Thinks the Most Stunning New England Spots Are in New Hampshire and Maine

New England beauty is just one of so many reasons we live here, love it here, and get visitors from around the world here. This is our playground!. But where are the prettiest, most stunning places of them all? According to Boston.com, New Hampshire’s White Mountains hold the #1 spot for the most gorgeous scenery. And get this: that number one answer is coming from Bostonians and others who read Boston.com.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Four counties in Maine make the top 500 healthiest communities list

An annual list of the top 500 healthiest communities in the United States was recently released by U.S. News and World Reports. Four counties in Maine made the list: Cumberland, Knox, Sagadahoc and York. All are considered urban or semi-urban areas. In spite of high air quality and opportunities for outdoor exercise, none of Maine's rural communities made the cut.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, NH
Health
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Coronavirus
Portsmouth, NH
Government
State
New Hampshire State
NECN

Are People Still Dying From COVID-19? Here's What Boston Doctors Say

More than 1 million people have died of COVID in the U.S., including nearly 20,000 people from Massachusetts, to date. People continue to die from the virus despite widely available vaccines and growing levels of immunity, Boston doctors say, but not in droves like they once did. The U.S. has...
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

Maine public schools to implement climate education starting with teacher training

YORK, Maine — Lydia Blume, who has represented the southern Maine beach town of York for the past eight years, says climate change is not an abstract future concept. York was the first Maine town to put sea-level rise in its comprehensive plan and has since constructed a two-mile sea wall Long Sands Beach to combat erosion made worse by encroaching sea level rise.
YORK, ME
Seacoast Current

Bacteria Advisory Issued for Hampton NH’s North Side Park

Just in time for the Fourth of July weekend Hampton's North Side Park is under an advisory for high levels of bacteria in the water. Water samples tested by the state Department of Environmental Services had a high level of fecal bacteria. Three to five water samples are collected at each visit. If a sample comes back with fecal bacteria levels above the state standard of 104 counts/100mL for Enterococci bacteria a Beach Advisory is issued.
nerej.com

Tuscan Village welcomes Mass. General Brigham and The Container Store this fall

Salem, NH New Tuscan Village tenants include New Hampshire’s first The Container Store slated for this holiday season, Nike, Chick-Fil-A, T-Mobile and Xfinity, Crumbl Cookies, and Bennett’s Sandwich Shop. “At Tuscan Village our guest experience is our number one priority, we want to provide our community the best...
SALEM, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wastewater Treatment#Covid#Cdc#Nh Dhhs#Unh
whdh.com

New Hampshire drivers save big during discount gas event

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Drivers in southeast New Hampshire got a chance to fill their tanks at a steep discount ahead of the holiday weekend. Vehicles lined up at a gas station in Salem, New Hampshire, Wednesday for gas priced at $2.38 a gallon. One driver told 7NEWS he saved about $80 as he filled up at the Klemm’s Family Store and Mobil station on Mall Road. Another said he waited in line as their fuel gauge read “empty,” turning his car off as he waited to fill up.
SALEM, NH
NECN

Three Arrested Following Police Chase From NH to Mass.

Three people are under arrest following a police chase through two states in an alleged stolen car late Friday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, the car chase began in New Hampshire shortly before 4p.m., and crossed into Massachusetts. The chase ended on Route 495 in Hopkinton, Mass. when troopers deployed stop sticks on the road.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: The COVID-19 Puppy Boom

Tonight, more barking in your neighborhood these days? You're not alone. The pandemic has created a puppy boom! With more parents and kids home many Granite Staters decided it was time to add Fido to the family. Plus, Rye's Morgan Blanchard was bitten by the acting bug at a young...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NECN

1 Shot at Home in Concord, NH

Police in Concord, New Hampshire are investigating an apparent shooting that has left one person seriously injured. Police responded to an address on Duke Lane early Saturday morning and found a male shot. The victim was taken to a nearly hospital with serious injuries. According to police, the parties involved...
CONCORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

The Islander Cafe Now Open in New Castle, New Hampshire

It's no secret that lots of businesses have been opening or closing their doors lately, and many new ones have begun calling the Seacoast home. The Groovy Witch boutique recently moved to their new location in Dover, where you can shop for cute clothes and have a tarot card reading all in one visit. In the past couple of weeks, The Fermanent and Dover Coffee and Tea Co. have also opened their doors.
NEW CASTLE, NH
worldnationnews.com

12 more fraternity brothers arrested at alleged University of New Hampshire

Twelve additional fraternity brothers accused of molestation at Hampshire University have been arrested, police said on Tuesday. Police in Durham announced the arrest of 12 Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity brothers for allegedly hiding new members from her home on April 12. According to the report, the suspects are in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nbcboston.com

Missing Elderly NH Man With Dementia, Last Seen in Mass., Is Found, Police Say

Police said an elderly New Hampshire man who suffers from dementia and was reported missing on Tuesday has been located after a search in two states. The 81-year-old had spoken to his wife on the phone at 5 p.m. Tuesday to say he was driving to Beverly, Massachusetts, for the evening, New Hampshire State Police said. Around 9 p.m., Exeter police received a report that he did not return home.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best ice cream in New Hampshire

Ice cream is a tasty treat, especially during the summer, so we wanted to know where to find the best ice cream in New Hampshire. Viewers say the friendly staff at Sundae Drive serve up tasty ice cream. 4. Lago's Ice Cream in Rye. Many viewers say they love the...
BOSCAWEN, NH
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy