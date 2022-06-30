ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, OH

Friday community calendar

By Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago

SATURDAY

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT country breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., St. John United Church of Christ, 409 Park Ave., Bolivar; meal includes scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, breakfast bakes, grits, biscuits and sausage gravy, pancakes, fruit, sweets, juice and coffee; cost is $9 for ages 11 and up, $4 for ages 6 to 10 and free for under age 6.

JULY 9

DRIVE-THRU sausage dinner, 3 p.m. until sold out, Pike Grange, 1421 Battlesburg Road SE, East Sparta; meal includes sausage sandwich with peppers and onions, baked beans, coleslaw, applesauce and dessert; cost is $10; for information, call Jenny at 330-806-9362.

