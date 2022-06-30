ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: The Big Ten is looking to add USC, UCLA by 2024

By Patrick Conn
 2 days ago
The world was shocked when the SEC added the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns to their conference. It appears that now the Big Ten is looking to make a similar move by snagging the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins out of the Big 12.

It was first reported by Jon Wilner and quickly confirmed by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. More power moves for the top two conferences in college football. There is a lot of history between the Big Ten and the USC Trojans, plus adding another top-tier program to the conference makes a lot of sense for both parties. With media rights being negotiated, the conference will now have even more leverage with these two schools. They also bring the California market into the fold.

While nothing is set in stone, we are seeing more dominoes fall and we could be marching towards four power conferences with two schools being plucked from the Pac-12.

It remains to be seen how this will all unfold but Buckeyes Wire will keep you updated.

