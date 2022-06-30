ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida's 15-week abortion ban temporarily blocked by judge

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09alJR_0gR6Cyk900
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A Florida judge said Thursday he will temporarily block the state's new law banning all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The measure was signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in April.

The judge's decision follows last week's bombshell ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court, in which the court voted 6-3 to overturn federal abortion protections as outlined under 1973's Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood of America, the Center for Reproductive Rights, and The American Civil Liberties Union had sued Florida earlier this month in a bid to stop the law, "claiming it violates an amendment in the state Constitution that bars the government from intruding on people's personal lives," Politico writes.

The 15-week ban is set to take effect at midnight, and the judge's temporary statewide injunction is not official until he signs a written order, notes The New York Times. The judge said that would not happen on Thursday.

The state will likely appeal the ruling, and the issue is expected to make its way to Florida's Supreme Court. The injunction is similar to those cropping up elsewhere, including in Louisiana and in Utah, where judges have temporarily blocked their states' "trigger law" abortion bans.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vice

Clarence Thomas Says Why Stop at Abortion When We Can Undo the Entire 20th Century

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—the 1973 Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal nationwide. This means in 13 states, abortion will be banned within the next 30 days. Missouri banned all abortions minutes after the Supreme Court decision was announced. According to Planned Parenthood, more than 36 million people could lose abortion access. It’s a major victory in the 50-year conservative effort to take control of the nation’s highest court and roll back the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
Local
Florida Government
Law & Crime

Here’s Why Justice Thomas Didn’t Mention Interracial Marriage When He Asked the Court to Rethink Several Cases After Overturning Roe v. Wade

A predictable chorus of critics has risen to excoriate Justice Clarence Thomas for — in the chorus’s view — hypocritically excluding a case that established a constitutional right to interracial marriage from a list of constitutional rights Thomas believes should be overturned along with Roe v. Wade (1973). A very brief sampling of the criticism is included below; the alleged hypocrisy cited by the critics is that Thomas, who is Black, is married to a white woman. Therefore, according to the critics, Thomas is refusing to jettison a constitutional right he enjoys while simultaneously trouncing the rights enjoyed by others.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
NBC News

Thomas wants the Supreme Court to overturn landmark rulings that legalized contraception, same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court must revisit and overrule past landmark decisions that legalized the right to obtain contraception, the right to same-sex intimacy and the right to same-sex marriage, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote Friday. Thomas, in a concurring opinion to the court’s precedent-breaking decision overturning Roe v. Wade and wiping...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Can Roe v Wade be reinstated after being overturned by Supreme Court?

When five US Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion after 50 years, it has led many to ask if the landmark ruling could one day just be reinstated.The answer is yes, technically, but the path would be difficult.The first way is for there to be a liberal majority on the Supreme Court that could reinstate constitutional protections for abortion rights. But in order to reach that majority Democrats in Congress would need to confirm enough liberal justices on the conservative majority bench, which voted in a bloc to throw out...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Abortions#Republican#The U S Supreme Court#The New York Times
Salon

Ginni Thomas said she “can’t wait” for Jan. 6 interview. Now her lawyer says it’s too “stressful”

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) An attorney for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas argued that she should not have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy