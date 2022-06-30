ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Odds-makers project top-5 statistical finishes for Patrick Mahomes

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jfvZR_0gR6CYzN00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The NFL season is still over two months away, but odds-makers are already releasing player performance odds for the 2022 season.

For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the over/under for passing yards, passing touchdowns and interceptions from betonline.ag , suggest another top-5 finish in all categories.

Passing Yards

Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers 4,650.5 yards
Tom Brady – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4,650.5 yards
Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs 4,600.5 yards
Derek Carr – Las Vegas Raiders 4,500.5 yards
Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys 4,500.5 yards
Matthew Stafford – Los Angeles Rams 4,500.5 yards
Betonline.ag

Touchdowns

Tom Brady – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37.5 touchdowns
Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers 35.5 touchdowns
Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs 35.5 touchdowns
Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills 34.5 touchdowns
Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys 34.5 touchdowns
Matthew Stafford – Los Angeles Rams 34.5 touchdowns
Betonline.ag
Patrick Mahomes ranked as scariest QB to face

Interceptions

Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers 6 interceptions
Russell Wilson – Denver Broncos 9 interceptions
Carson Wentz – Washington Commanders 9.5 interceptions
Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs 10.5 interceptions
Kyler Murray – Arizona Cardinals 10.5 interceptions
Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys 10.5 interceptions
Betonline.ag

The top-five in each category include the usual big name quarterbacks who have been toward the top of the leaderboards for the past few seasons.

In 2021, Mahomes threw for 4,849 yards, 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Despite the blockbuster trade that sent wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, odds-makers still hold Mahomes’ passing ability in high regard and amongst the best in the NFL.

Entering his fifth year as a starter, Mahomes has the third best odds to lead the league in passing yards at +850, behind only Herbert (+600) and Brady (+800).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

22-year Kansas fishing record broken

SHERMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas woman has set a new state fishing record with her catch out of a local farm pond in Sherman County. Tami Sanderson has entered the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Park’s (KDWP) records after catching a yellow perch in a farm pond. The perch weighed in at 1.46 […]
SHERMAN COUNTY, KS
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Trading Russell Wilson Continues To Make No Sense

The 2021 NFL season was a year the Seattle Seahawks would love to put behind them. They finished the season at 7-10, their worst season since 2011. This means every season before this one was a season with a winning record for the team, thanks in part to Russell Wilson.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Football
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Peyton Manning Partying With Stanley Cup: NFL World Reacts

It's good to be Peyton Manning. The legendary NFL quarterback won a couple of Super Bowls during his playing days. Manning won one with the Indianapolis Colts and one with the Denver Broncos. Manning got to celebrate another championship this week, though. The Hall of Fame quarterback was spotted celebrating...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Will Eagles dethrone Cowboys in NFC East?

The Dallas Cowboys were the class of the NFC East last season, thanks to a league-leading offense and a defense that led the NFL in takeaways. But with Dallas losing key players on both sides of the ball and the Philadelphia Eagles adding a few notable pieces, in addition to the development of quarterback Jalen Hurts, there could be a shift in the division this fall.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Chart Shows How The Cowboys Have A Clear Advantage In 2022

The Dallas Cowboys let a fantastic opportunity slip away after finishing the 2021 regular season with a 12-5 record. That mark gave them home-field advantage in the Wild Card Round which they should have won given the level of talent they had on both sides of the ball. Unfortunately, the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Aaron Rodgers
KSN News

Two dead, one injured in shooting in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man and one woman have been killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in south Wichita. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says there is currently no danger to the public. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) Mounted Patrol is aiding the investigation to determine what led to the shooting. The […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

9 charged in Kansas poaching case

PRATT, Kan. (KSNT) — Following a three-year poaching investigation, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) has charged nine people. Game wardens with the KDWP were responsible for conducting an investigation spanning multiple counties in Northwest Kansas in connection to numerous poached animals. The KDWP managed both physical and electronic search warrants during the […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas woman dead after being hit by train, police say

ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) — An Ellis, Kansas, woman was found dead on Friday after Ellis police believe she was hit by a train. A news release says that on July 1, around 7:09 a.m., the Ellis Police Department (EPD) was notified of a possible missing person. 53-year-old Twila Wilson was reported missing after not showing […]
ELLIS, KS
KSN News

Mom of child at center of McPherson day care incident speaks out

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — For one McPherson mother who wishes to remain anonymous, a seemingly random phone call from her day care provider quickly turned into a nightmare on Wednesday. “I had a panic attack and an anxiety attack because my child is in police custody … it makes me mad, it makes me irritated, […]
MCPHERSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Cowboys#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs
KSN News

These new Kansas laws go into effect July 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dozens of new laws were recently approved during the 2022 Kansas Legislative session, and several are set to become active by July. A total of 100 laws were signed by Governor Laura Kelly this year, with 75 set to become effective as of July 1, 2022. Some of those laws that […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

WPD: One person shot during apparent break-in

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency services and first responders responded to a shooting after a break-in ended with one person in critical condition on Saturday. Wichita Police Department (WPD) officers say that around 5:15 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a shooting near 12th Street and Broadway. When officers arrived, they found one person shot […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
KSN News

10 Kansas lakes under blue-green algae warning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Before heading to a lake this Fourth of July weekend, state health officials want you to know that some lakes have harmful blue-green algae. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have put 10 Kansas lakes and ponds under a warning: […]
KANSAS STATE
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Could Land a Spot With The Seattle Seahawks

The team reported high levels of interest in acquiring Baker Mayfield. Although Cleveland would pick up the majority of the bill, this would be an excellent transition for both teams as Cleveland proceeds to move forward with Deshaun Watson. Although Baker Mayfield is no Russell Wilson, he still led his team to the playoffs and re-positioned the Cleveland Browns from being the laughingstock of the NFL to an actual playoff contender.
SEATTLE, WA
KSN News

KSN News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy