Sometimes, opportunity is created by a series of events that may be positive and negative. Such is almost certainly the case with Bridgeport’s Chris Carey. About this time two to three years ago, Carey seemed set. In his early 30s, he had a secure job at Mylan Pharmaceuticals on the professional front and he and his wife Erica were busy raising their two boys on the personal front. Things were good.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO