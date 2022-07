CENTRAL TEXAS — Thursday brought more heat to Central Texas, as highs once again climbed to 100°. Today will bring slightly cooler temperatures thanks to tropical moisture working in. The best chance for rain will be found over southeast Texas. Still, a few downpours will be possible today, mainly east of I-35. The tropical low moves east of us tomorrow, but at the same time, a weak mid-level disturbance will swing across. That should be enough to squeeze out some showers and storms tomorrow with downpours possible once again. Rain will be scattered though, and not widespread.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO