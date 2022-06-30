Kourtney Kardashian Seen Out For The First Time In Travis Barker's Merch Amid Rocker's Hospitalization

MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian was seen running errands in L.A. as her husband remains in the hospital for pancreatitis.

Repping new hubby Travis Barker during her outing on Wednesday, June 29, The Kardashians star was dressed head to toe in Travis' DTA Records merch, which, according to TMZ , seems to be the same outfit she wore when she took the Blink-182 drummer to the hospital one day prior.

OK! reported doctors believe Travis' pancreatitis was triggered by a colonoscopy. Symptoms for this condition, which is inflammation of the pancreas, usually include nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting. Before the power couple went to West Hills hospital in L.A. early Tuesday, the drummer was suffering from “extreme stomach pain” and “could barely walk,” a source told Page Six .

After being checked out by medical staff, Travis was taken by ambulance to Sinai Medical Center to be treated. The reality star was seen by her man's side as he was strapped in a stretcher and being put into the ambulance.

Barker's daughter Alabama met up with the newlyweds at Sinai Medical Center later in the day, as she posted and quickly deleted a snap of her famous dad lying in a hospital bed, in which only his tatted up arms were seen as she held his hand.

Meanwhile, Travis' second child he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler , Landon , was across the country in New York City performing with Machine Gun Kelly at Madison Square Garden. The teenager joined MGK on stage to perform their hit "Die in California" together, which is featured on the "my ex's best friend" artist's "Mainstream Sellout" album.

In light of their dad's health scare, both Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya , 23, thanked his fans for their outpouring of love and prayers during this uncertain time. "Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love , I appreciate you and love all of you," Alabama penned on her Instagram Story, as Atiana shared on her respective Story: "Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love, I appreciate you and love all of you."