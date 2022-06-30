ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kourtney Kardashian Seen Out For The First Time In Travis Barker's Merch Amid Rocker's Hospitalization

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian was seen running errands in L.A. as her husband remains in the hospital for pancreatitis.

Repping new hubby Travis Barker during her outing on Wednesday, June 29, The Kardashians star was dressed head to toe in Travis' DTA Records merch, which, according to TMZ , seems to be the same outfit she wore when she took the Blink-182 drummer to the hospital one day prior.

TRAVIS BARKER'S DAUGHTER ALABAMA POSTS & DELETES DANCING TIKTOK AMID MUSICIAN'S HOSPITAL STAY

OK! reported doctors believe Travis' pancreatitis was triggered by a colonoscopy. Symptoms for this condition, which is inflammation of the pancreas, usually include nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting. Before the power couple went to West Hills hospital in L.A. early Tuesday, the drummer was suffering from “extreme stomach pain” and “could barely walk,” a source told Page Six .

After being checked out by medical staff, Travis was taken by ambulance to Sinai Medical Center to be treated. The reality star was seen by her man's side as he was strapped in a stretcher and being put into the ambulance.

MEGA

Barker's daughter Alabama met up with the newlyweds at Sinai Medical Center later in the day, as she posted and quickly deleted a snap of her famous dad lying in a hospital bed, in which only his tatted up arms were seen as she held his hand.

SCOTT DISICK DINES IN MIAMI WHILE KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN ACCOMPANIES TRAVIS BARKER TO HOSPITAL

Meanwhile, Travis' second child he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler , Landon , was across the country in New York City performing with Machine Gun Kelly at Madison Square Garden. The teenager joined MGK on stage to perform their hit "Die in California" together, which is featured on the "my ex's best friend" artist's "Mainstream Sellout" album.

In light of their dad's health scare, both Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya , 23, thanked his fans for their outpouring of love and prayers during this uncertain time. "Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love , I appreciate you and love all of you," Alabama penned on her Instagram Story, as Atiana shared on her respective Story: "Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love, I appreciate you and love all of you."

Los Angeles, CA
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Revealed His Mom Stabbed Him In The Arm With A Knife During Childhood In Emotional Court Letter

R. Kelly revealed his alleged extreme childhood trauma in an attempt to convince a judge to not throw the book at him, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained a bombshell letter written by the disgraced singer’s lawyer ahead of his sentencing. The note was sealed for weeks until now.In the note, Kelly's team said their client was not a "monster" as portrayed by prosecutors in the case. They said the singer, " experienced a traumatic childhood involving severe, prolonged childhood sexual abuse, poverty, and violence. His victimization continued into adulthood where, because of his literacy deficiencies, [Kelly] has been repeatedly...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Lamar Odom Majorly Shades Khloé Kardashian, Compares Ex-Wife To 'More Skillful' Ex Taraji P. Henson

Shots fired! Lamar Odom didn't hold back when comparing ex-wife Khloé Kardashian to one of his other exes.Not mincing words when candidly talking about his former romances with The Kardashians star and Taraji P. Henson, whom the former Lakers player dumped to date the reality star, Odom revealed he would like to get back together with the actress if he had to pick between the two.“Because I love Taraji. It’s a love thing. It’s about who you love," Odom told Page Six. "Taraji is a cool girl. Matter fact she’s here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards' Daughter Lola, 17, Was Behind The Wheel During Scary Car Crash — Details

A close call. Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards are thanking their lucky stars after daughter Lola was involved in a car accident on Tuesday, June 28.According to reports, the 17-year-old was cruising around Los Angeles in a Volkswagen at night when she drove into an embankment. She had three friends in the car with her, but no one was seriously injured.The Sun revealed the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station worked with the California Highway Patrol and a search and rescue team after receiving a call about a vehicle being "over the edge" in the Santa Monica Mountains. A rep for the...
hotnewhiphop.com

R. Kelly Fan Arrested For Threatening Prosecutors

R. Kelly is facing a life sentence after he was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking crimes. However, there's still a slew of supporters who feel that the embattled singer is innocent. According to New York Post, prosecutors allege that a 39-year-old man named Christopher Gunn has been arrested for threatening prosecutors.
BROOKLYN, NY
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Rocks Out At Adele Concert For His 60th Birthday

Birthdays with Adele! Tom Cruise said "Hello" to 60 a few days early as he celebrated his special day at the BST Hyde Park Festival on Friday, July 1. The Top Gun star reportedly spent the evening in the venue's VIP suite where staff sang "Happy Birthday" to the Hollywood A-Lister before he blew out the candles on a strawberry sponge cake. "Tom looked like he had an absolute blast," an eyewitness reportedly spilled to The Sun, noting he was seen "bopping around" and singing to Adele's music throughout the night. "He was really going for it with his dancing...
CELEBRITIES
