ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MN

Obituary- Allen Otterstetter, 71

voiceofalexandria.com
 2 days ago

Allen Adam Otterstetter, age 71, of rural Brandon, MN, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022,...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

One killed in northern Minnesota UTV crash

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A 27-year-old man driver was killed in a side-by-side UTV crash Friday night in northern Minnesota. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, the man was driving on Northeast Rock Lake Road just after 10:15 p.m. in Holmesville Township when the vehicle left the road on a corner and hit a tree, causing the vehicle the roll. The man killed has been identified as Casey Joe Arneson of Fargo. A 29-year-old passenger was also injured in the crash.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

4th of July celebrations around the valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you are looking to catch a fireworks display this 4th of July, there are a lot of options around the Red River Valley. Moorhead: The Moorhead Business Association is hosting the 49th annual 4th of July Fireworks Show. Fireworks will blast off from Horizon Park at 3801 24th Avenue South in Moorhead at dusk, lasting approximately 25 minutes. The park will be closed starting at 3:30 p.m. The group says fireworks can be viewed from almost anywhere in Moorhead and corresponding music will be playing on BOB 95.1.
FARGO, ND
WJON

Locals Win at Clay Target Shooting Championship

UNDATED -- Almost 8,000 students from 329 teams competed at the 2022 Minnesota State High School Clay Target League tournament in Alexandria. The state tournament, billed as the largest clay target shooting tournament in the world, took nine days to complete. At the end, 171 individual athletes and 81 teams...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota man dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation. 
BECKER COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
Alexandria, MN
Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Brandon, MN
City
Fergus Falls, MN
City
Alexandria, MN
Fergus Falls, MN
Obituaries
valleynewslive.com

Fargo man dies, another injured in ATV crash in Becker County

BECKER CO., Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is dead after an ATV crash in Becker County. Authorities say they were alerted about the crash last night around 10:15 p.m. They say 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo and a passenger were riding on Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township when the vehicle left the road.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

24-hour self-service grocery store thrives in small Minnesota town

EVANSVILLE, Minn. -- A number of small, Minnesota towns have lost their grocery stores over the years - creating an inconvenience for residents - and a bit of a food desert. But a couple in Douglas County thinks they've found a solution.Five years ago, Evansville lost its grocery store. One that had been in town for 60 years."We'd been hearing from people, 'man it would be nice to get a store back in town. We really miss it,'" said Caileen Ostenson. "Especially with gas prices going up people are wanting to stay local, shop local."But Caileen Ostenson and her husband...
EVANSVILLE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Westbound Interstate 94 near Fergus Falls reopens

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – (11 a.m.) Officials with MnDOT say that westbound Interstate 94 is now open to traffic. The roadway was closed for several hours this morning due to a semi rollover. MnDOT says to watch for crews who may still be on-site for cleanup. For real-time traffic...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nav Church
lptv.org

Driver Hospitalized After Items from Trailer Go Through Windshield in Crow Wing County

A driver was hospitalized today after items from another driver’s trailer went through his windshield near Ironton in Crow Wing County. According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Michael Kollars, 44, of Brainerd was hauling a trailer westbound on Highway 210 in Irondale Township when items from the trailer became dislodged. Falling into the eastbound lane, the items went through the window of an oncoming GMC Envoy driven by 60-year-old Ross Peterson of Albany, Minnesota.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Car crashes into north Fargo home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE (9:36p.m.) - Fargo PD is reporting that 27-year-old Damian Oldrock was driving at a high-rate of speed and rear-ended a Jeep on 4th St. N. Oldrock was driving a Chrysler Sebring, which was recently reported as stolen. “I happen to look down the...
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Woman injured when box truck rear-ends pickup truck on Highway 34 at Highland Drive

DETROIT LAKES — A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at the Highland Drive and Highway 34 intersection in Detroit Lakes on Friday, July 1. At 3:19 p.m., Becker County emergency dispatchers received a report of a crash involving a "vehicle and a semi," with a driver who was trapped and suffered unknown injuries. Within minutes of the crash, Detroit Lakes police officers, Becker County deputies, Detroit Lakes firefighters, Minnesota state troopers and EMS personnel were successful in freeing a woman from her red Dodge Ram pickup and loaded her into a nearby ambulance, where she was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch Aftermath Of A Flood That Hammered A Small Town In Minnesota

A small town in Minnesota got hit with severe thunderstorms and rain as flooding completely hammered the town. The flooding happened in the small town of Randall, Minnesota. The town has a population of about 600 and a slogan that says "Little city with a big heart". The last time a flood happened in this town was back in 1972. Residents reported that the small town received over 13 inches of rain in a single day back then, however official precipitation data does not exist for it.
RANDALL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
voiceofalexandria.com

Portions of central Minnesota dealing with massive flooding

(Morrison County, MN)--Douglas County certainly isn't the only county dealing with severe weather this spring and summer. The Morrison County Board of Commissioners approved the Morrison County State of Emergency Declaration for critical infrastructure within Morrison County. This includes cities and townships within Morrison County. The incident period included is...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

Otter Tail wants to suspend credit-card fees

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Customers in South Dakota who use credit cards to pay their utility bills from Otter Tail Power could be getting a small temporary reprieve. The company based in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, has asked South Dakota regulators for approval to suspend its payment-processing company’s credit card convenience fee of $2.25.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Minnesotans working in North Dakota left out of MN Hero Pay

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you live in Minnesota but work in North Dakota, you do not qualify for Minnesota Hero Pay. Hero Pay was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, giving frontline workers in certain essential jobs a bonus check courtesy of the state.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Man killed in motorcycle crash near West Fargo identified

(West Fargo, ND) -- We now know the name of the man who crashed his motorcycle Tuesday evening on I-94 near West Fargo. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Brandon Sola was headed westbound near mile marker 341 around 9 p.m. when his bike began to wobble. Sola was thrown from the motorcycle into the center median, and died from his injuries at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Maroon 5 cancels FARGODOME show

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Maroon 5 fans won’t be able to catch the 2022 World Tour in Fargo. The show at the FARGODOME has been canceled. Maroon 5 was originally supposed to play the FARGODOME in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic postponed the show. Now, the August 12, 2022 show has also been canceled.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested in Fargo admits to being on “lots and lots of meth”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was taken to the Cass County Jail, after Fargo Police say he was driving erratically through south Fargo, nearly causing multiple crashes. The police report says an officer was stopped at a red light at the intersection of 45th Street and 17th...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

First time car owner takes it off the lot and to a mechanic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “I’m angry, what can I, I don’t want to be angry but disappointed at the end of the day but, to trust people basically you trust this person,” said Luz Winkler, mother of the first-time vehicle owner. Luz Winkler’s daughter...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy