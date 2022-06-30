Obituary- Allen Otterstetter, 71

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you are looking to catch a fireworks display this 4th of July, there are a lot of options around the Red River Valley. Moorhead: The Moorhead Business Association is hosting the 49th annual 4th of July Fireworks Show. Fireworks will blast off from Horizon Park at 3801 24th Avenue South in Moorhead at dusk, lasting approximately 25 minutes. The park will be closed starting at 3:30 p.m. The group says fireworks can be viewed from almost anywhere in Moorhead and corresponding music will be playing on BOB 95.1.

FARGO, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO