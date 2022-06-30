ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. House Republicans want to block state funding for the University of Pittsburgh over fetal tissue research

By Stephen Caruso of Spotlight PA
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Tmx6_0gR6Abl600

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters .

Harrisburg, Pa. — A proxy fight over abortion led by state House Republicans jeopardizes hundreds of millions of dollars in tuition assistance for Pennsylvania college students.

At issue is public funding for Pennsylvania’s four state-related universities — Lincoln University, Penn State University, Temple University, and the University of Pittsburgh. Last year, the state allocated almost $600 million to these four institutions. Most of the money subsidizes in-state tuition for Pennsylvanians.

On Monday, the state House voted 108-92 to approve an amendment that would require the schools to swear under oath they do not “engage in research or experimentation using fetal tissue obtained from an elective abortion” to receive state funding.

The move is the culmination of years of pressure from opponents of abortion access, who have argued since at least 2019 that Pitt’s funding should be axed for research conducted using tissue obtained from aborted fetuses.

The vote complicates budget negotiations as GOP lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf try to complete the process before the June 30 deadline.

In recent years, the number of Republican representatives who support blocking Pitt’s funding has steadily increased.

Legislative rules make blocking the funding fairly easy. Two-thirds of lawmakers must agree to fund educational institutions not under the complete control of the state, like Pitt and Penn State. That means the defection of 68 Republican representatives — just over half of the caucus — is enough to prevent Pitt from getting taxpayer dollars.

In May 2021, one anti-abortion activist advised lawmakers at a public hearing to “exercise all of the oversight authority that is available to you” to ensure that “crimes … are not being perpetuated in Pennsylvania by an unaccountable taxpayer-funded abortion industry.”

Under pressure from lawmakers, Pitt hired a law firm to conduct an independent review of its research practices. Released in December 2021 , the review found that the 31 studies using fetal tissue since 2001 had all been “conducted in compliance with federal and state laws.”

Those laws, for instance, ban financial compensation for fetal tissue and require researchers to be approved by an internal university board before they begin their research.

Despite the findings, multiple Republican lawmakers, including top leaders, faced political attacks from anti-abortion groups for voting for Pitt’s funding. Some lost their primary this year.

Insiders have noted that multiple factors could be contributing to the opposition to Pitt’s funding, including former university chancellor Mark Nordenberg’s stint as chair of the state’s redistricting commission , which produced a state House map that will likely reduce Republicans’ majority, and an overall distrust of higher education institutions.

But on the floor Monday, state Rep. Jerry Knowles (R., Schuylkill) focused on the tissue research when he offered his rider to the funding bill for the four state-related universities.

He described a 2020 study that involved the grafting of fetal skin onto lab rats to analyze hair growth, before telling lawmakers that a vote for the amendment would be supported by influential groups that oppose abortion access, including the Pennsylvania Family Council and the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference.

“My goal is not to stop the funding,” Knowles said. “As a matter of fact, I want to help Pitt get themselves out of a problem they have created for themselves.”

While the amendment may have won the backing of many state House Republicans, the research ban does not appear to have the same level of support elsewhere in the Capitol as lawmakers try to put the finishing touches on the state’s budget.

In an email, a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland) said that the chamber needs to review anything that comes from the state House first. But generally, “the Senate does not believe that students and their in-state tuition status should be held hostage to research grants established by” the National Institutes of Health.

“Any such issues can be addressed outside of the budget process,” spokesperson Erica Clayton Wright added.

Wolf also signaled his opposition. His spokesperson, Elizabeth Rementer, said the ban would “jeopardize important funding that supports tuition assistance, education and research at a world-class university.”

The spending plan, due under state law by June 30, has been delayed by conflicting priorities between Wolf and legislative Republicans, as well as differences among GOP lawmakers. The exact funding levels for the universities and dozens of other items, from basic education to human services, are still under negotiation.

As of Wednesday, talks were ongoing. Despite pessimism among Capitol sources early Tuesday, Ward said in the afternoon that “we’re getting to a good spot.” More action is expected Wednesday.

Still, the funding for the state-related universities remains a stumbling block.

The bill to approve the universities’ funding — without the research ban — passed the state Senate 44-5 earlier this month, comfortably above the two-thirds margin needed. All the dissenters were Republicans, including GOP gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin).

This year, the state Senate combined funding for the state-related schools into a single bill, rather than the separate bills seen traditionally.

That tactic is commonly used in the legislature to muscle through politically unpopular options — in this case, Pitt’s funding — with less controversial measures. The hope is that the good outweighs the bad, and swings some votes from no to yes.

The state House voted to add the research ban amendment Monday, but the bill awaits a final vote by the chamber. While the amendment only needed a simple majority to be approved, the bill needs two-thirds of lawmakers to back it — meaning Democrats will have to get on board.

At a Tuesday news conference, Democratic legislators from western Pennsylvania said they will not support the legislation.

“I do believe that individuals are entitled to their own views and personal beliefs around abortion,” state Rep. Sara Innamorato (D., Allegheny) said. “What they are not entitled to do is to spread misinformation in the name of them and stop life-saving and life-sustaining research.”

WHILE YOU’RE HERE... If you learned something from this story, pay it forward and become a member of Spotlight PA so someone else can in the future at spotlightpa.org/donate . Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.

Comments / 14

John Barnett
2d ago

colleges are noted for double dipping the federal government and the taxpayers of Pennsylvania choose one or the other preferably not the taxpayers of Pennsylvania fact

Reply
5
askin for a friend
2d ago

Wait till one of you repubs are diagnosed with cancer or some other horrible disease and the doc says, well we were on the cusp of curing this disease but the repubs cut our research funding. Go get your affairs in order.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Education
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania’s state budget is officially late. Here’s what you need to know.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Despite weeks of private negotiations between Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and legislative Republicans, Pennsylvania’s budget is officially late. A new plan must be passed and signed into law each year by June 30 to set spending on everything...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Raising age to buy a gun won’t stop violence

Eighteen is a very important number for teenagers. You are considered an adult in the eyes of the law. You could be drafted or enlist into the armed forces, and they would give you a gun. Eighteen-year-olds insisted that if they could be drafted, they should have the right to vote. They got it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

FiveThirtyEight.com says Senate race is a toss-up, Shapiro favored to win governor’s race

A well-known polling analysis website has Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race listed as a toss-up but says Democrat Josh Shapiro is highly likely to win the governor’s seat. The latest computer modeling by FiveThirtyEight.com in the all-important Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, has Fetterman winning 51 percent of the time and Oz 49 percent in 40,000 computer simulations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Jerry Knowles
CBS Pittsburgh

US Supreme Court to hear case that could impact Pennsylvania's congressional districts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that could affect Pennsylvania's congressional districts.As political editor Jon Delano reports, it's a case that goes to who can draw congressional district lines.After the 2020 census, when the legislature and governor could not agree on a congressional map in this state, the state Supreme Court stepped in with a map it believed was fair to both political parties.But should any state court be involved in drawing federal congressional districts?  That question is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.This case is brought by North Carolina Republicans...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

How Pennsylvania keeps its voter rolls clean and updated

This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s voter rolls have been a frequent target of conservative politicians who believe the disproven narrative that the 2020 election was stolen. Last fall, state Senate Republicans pursued a “forensic audit” of the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

A Bill Loosening Rules for Pennsylvania Poll Watchers Heads to Gov. Wolf’s Desk

Gov. Tom Wolf will soon consider an election bill from Republican State Senator and candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports, lawmakers approved the measure to expand what poll watchers are allowed to do during elections. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/29/a-bill-loosening-rules-for-pennsylvania-poll-watchers-heads-to-gov-wolfs-desk/. (Original air-date: 7/1/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Lincoln University#State Senate#Politics State#Politics Legislative#College#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Pennlive The Patriot News#Pittsburgh Tribune Review#Penn State University#Temple University#Pennsylvanians#Gop#Democratic#Legislati
New Pittsburgh Courier

What does Black Pittsburgh think about the Roe v. Wade reversal?

LA’TASHA D. MAYES, Democratic nominee for state House District 24 in the November election, denounces the June 24 Supreme Court decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. Black women accounted for 44 percent of the abortions performed in Pennsylvania in 2020. The exact number, according to Pennsylvania’s Annual Abortion Report...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Record voter turnout for Pennsylvania Senate, Governor races

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The May Pennsylvania Senate and gubernatorial primaries had some of the highest voter turnouts in decades According to Franklin & Marshall College’s Polling & Opinion Center, voter turnout for Republicans was the highest for a Pennsylvania midterm primary since 1994, and for Democrats the highest since 2002. Nearly 40% of Republicans turned […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Josh Shapiro Vows To Protect Abortion Access If Elected

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Philadelphia City Hall, the Democratic nominee for governor vowed to preserve abortion access in Pennsylvania if he is elected in November. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined by doctors who said overturning Roe v. Wade has put women’s lives at risk. Shapiro vowed that, as governor, he will veto any bill from the Republican-led legislature that would ban abortion. “This next race for governor will be the pivotal decision point, the inflection point to decide whether or not Pennsylvania will continue to respect women,” Shapiro said. Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker said City Council could introduce legislation to help protect doctors and patients from being investigated for abortion. Eyewitness News reached out to the campaign of Republican nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano. We have not heard back. Mastriano has previously said Roe v. Wade was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

July 4 is Fish-for-Free day in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania residents are invited to enjoy the 4th of July during Fish-for-Free Day. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission says on Monday no fishing license is required to fish, however all other fishing regulations, including season and creel limits, apply. Complete fishing regulations can be viewed here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy