Flat Rock, NC

65-acre lot in Flat Rock to become new industrial complex

By Rebecca Walter, Hendersonville Times-News
 2 days ago

A future industrial site, Blue Ridge Commerce Center, is in the works in Flat Rock.

NAI Beverly-Hanks closed on a 65.31-acre tract of land in Flat Rock with “prime frontage on Interstate 26” on June 17, according to a news release from the real estate agency. The land sold for over $8.7 million and was originally priced at $9.3 million.

The new owners plan to build approximately 680,000-plus square feet of space across four industrial buildings for prospective tenants. No known tenants have been announced at this time, said Beverly-Hanks.

Henderson County Partnership for Economic Development assisted with development studies for this property, which was also part of the Duke Energy Site Readiness Program, according to the release.

“Based on its current zoning, the highest and best use (for this property) is industrial," said Brittany Brady, President of the Henderson County Partnership for Economic Development. "Manufacturing types (of businesses) have a much higher wage scale, and we look forward to seeing good jobs and strong investment come from this.”

NAI Beverly-Hanks agents Nelson and Susanne Woosley, CCIM co-listed the property at 337 McMurray Rd. in Flat Rock. The land with city water and sewer is located along I-26, opposite the interstate from Blue Ridge Community College's Flat Rock campus.

"As long-time residents of the area, we are pleased to aid in the future development of one of Henderson County's few prime undeveloped industrial sites," said NAI Beverly-Hanks agent Karl Nelson, CCIM. "This will be a top-notch project in a class of industrial real estate where there is far greater demand than there is supply. This project will create jobs and improve the standard of living for many in our community."

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: 65-acre lot in Flat Rock to become new industrial complex

