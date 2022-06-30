Philadelphia Eagles Running Back Miles Sanders Has High Hopes for Team’s Offense This Season: ‘We Feel Unstoppable’

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big splash during the 2022 NFL Draft. But it was not for who they selected, but who they traded for. The team acquired star wide receiver A.J. Brown from Tennessee, sending a first-round and a third-round pick back to the Titans in exchange.

With the addition of Brown, the Eagles now have a whole lot of firepower on offense. He is joined by fellow wideouts DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins, as well as tight end Dallas Goedert and running back Miles Sanders. Philadelphia is hoping third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts will make it all come together.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, Sanders expressed his excitement for the upcoming season .

“Oh man, the vibes are great. We all feel like we’re on an all-star team, so we feel great. We feel unstoppable, I’m not gonna lie,” the fourth-year tailback said. “But we’ve gotta see. It’s gonna come down to camp, taking it one day at a time and putting everything together.

Sanders says Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is “keeping the vibes just right and the chemistry good” so far with the new-look offense. The team is trying to improve from a 9-8 season, which included a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round.

A.J. Brown Gets Big Contract, Others Follow

When the Philadelphia Eagles traded for Brown, the team’s first order of business was to sign him to a four-year, $100 million extension. It was a monumental deal for the wideout, who – like Sanders – is entering his fourth season in the NFL.

Upon Brown signing his deal, other wide receivers across the league took note, especially those who were also in the 2019 NFL Draft class. Washington’s Terry McLaurin held out from mandatory minicamp and was rewarded with a three-year, $71 million extension . McLaurin got a $28 million signing bonus from the Commanders, the most ever for a player at the position.

Right now, San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel is actively requesting to get traded . Partially because he does not like the way the 49ers are using him, but also due to the fact that he saw Brown’s – and now McLaurin’s – new deals.

