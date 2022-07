A pair of new images are out for the upcoming kid-friendly musical 13: The Musical and they convey both the immense joy, and deep significance, of a boy's 13th birthday. Set to premiere on Netflix on August 12, the musical looks to celebrate that pivotal moment when a boy begins his transition into manhood with song, dance, and the best Bar Mitzvah anyone could ever imagine. A lot of growing up is involved in reaching 13, and Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) will have to navigate the complex school social circles and issues at home before reaching that all-important milestone.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO